Arrests

Bentonville

• Eric White, 36, of 539 Kelly Lane in Pea Ridge, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. White was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Justin Meinken, 27, of 21 Kent Place, East Hampton, N.Y., was arrested Thursday in connection with sexually grooming a child and computer exploitation of a child. Meinken was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.