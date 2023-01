UALR men vs. Tennessee State

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 5-15, 1-6 Ohio Valley Conference Tennessee State 11-9, 3-4

SERIES Tied 2-2

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.11.25.5

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.10.32.3

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.9.91.5

G C.J. White 6-5, Sr.4.94.3

F Ante Beljan, 6-8, Fr.1.90.8

COACH Darrell Walker (56-78 in fifth season at UALR, 102-98 in seventh season overall)

Tennessee State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Jr. Clay, 6-0, Sr.18.24.1

G Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., 6-2, Sr.14.63.4

C Adong Makuoi, 6-9, Sr.10.25.7

G Dedric Boyd, 6-4, Sr.10.22.7

F Zion Griffin, 6-7, Sr.8.14.7

COACH Brian "Penny" Collins (57-81 in fifth season at Tennessee State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRTenn. State

71.8Points for77.6

77.7Points against73.7

-2.1Rebound margin+1.0

+0.6Turnover margin+1.4

42.4FG pct.44.7

32.23-pt. pct.33.8

71.3FT pct.71.4

CHALK TALK Tennessee State routed UALR 94-69 on Dec. 31 in Nashville, Tenn. ... Myron Gardner, the Trojans' leading scorer, missed Thursday's loss to Tennessee Tech with an illness. ... UALR was without four players against the Golden Eagles -- Gardner and Nigel John via illness, Chris Walker and Jovan Stulic with injuries. ... Trojan opponents have gone 45 of 85 at the free-throw line in the past four games while UALR has attempted 47 and made 37.

-- Mitchell Gladstone