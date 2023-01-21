UALR women vs. Tennessee State

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 9-9, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference Tennessee State 7-11, 2-5

SERIES UALR leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.9.22.9

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.9.02.7

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.7.36.4

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.4.86.9

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.4.52.6

COACH Joe Foley (386-223 in 20th season at UALR, 842-304 in 36th season overall)

Tennessee State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Erica Haynes-Overton, 5-6, Sr.14.72.8

G Saniah Parker, 5-9, So.9.24.1

F Sierra McCullough, 6-2, Sr.5.66.8

G Zyion Shannon, 5-8, Fr.4.81.7

F Kennedy Davis, 6-0, Jr.1.71.7

COACH Ty Evans (26-62 in third season at Tennessee State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRTenn. State

50.2Points for67.2

54.2Points against72.9

-4.8Rebound margin-5.1

+3.3Turnover margin+3.0

36.3FG pct.40.1

17.23-pt. pct.24.3

62.0FT pct.70.6

CHALK TALK UALR held off Tennessee State for a 64-57 win on Dec. 31 in Nashville, Tenn. ... Tigers guard Erica Haynes-Overton ranks third in the Ohio Valley in scoring at 14.7 points per game. ... Trojans guard Jaiyah Harris-Smith's 6.9 rebounds per game rank fifth in the conference. ... These teams are the two worst three-point shooting programs in the Ohio Valley. Tennessee State is ninth at 24.3%, followed by UALR at 17.2%.

-- Mitchell Gladstone