UALR women vs. Tennessee State
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 9-9, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference Tennessee State 7-11, 2-5
SERIES UALR leads 2-0
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.9.22.9
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.9.02.7
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.7.36.4
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.4.86.9
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.4.52.6
COACH Joe Foley (386-223 in 20th season at UALR, 842-304 in 36th season overall)
Tennessee State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Erica Haynes-Overton, 5-6, Sr.14.72.8
G Saniah Parker, 5-9, So.9.24.1
F Sierra McCullough, 6-2, Sr.5.66.8
G Zyion Shannon, 5-8, Fr.4.81.7
F Kennedy Davis, 6-0, Jr.1.71.7
COACH Ty Evans (26-62 in third season at Tennessee State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRTenn. State
50.2Points for67.2
54.2Points against72.9
-4.8Rebound margin-5.1
+3.3Turnover margin+3.0
36.3FG pct.40.1
17.23-pt. pct.24.3
62.0FT pct.70.6
CHALK TALK UALR held off Tennessee State for a 64-57 win on Dec. 31 in Nashville, Tenn. ... Tigers guard Erica Haynes-Overton ranks third in the Ohio Valley in scoring at 14.7 points per game. ... Trojans guard Jaiyah Harris-Smith's 6.9 rebounds per game rank fifth in the conference. ... These teams are the two worst three-point shooting programs in the Ohio Valley. Tennessee State is ninth at 24.3%, followed by UALR at 17.2%.
-- Mitchell Gladstone