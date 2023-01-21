Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UAPB women’s capsule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:55 a.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women vs. Southern

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Southern 7-9, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference UAPB 4-12, 2-4

SERIES Southern leads 29-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Raven White, 6-1, Sr.6.33.6

G Amani McWain, 5-8, Sr.10.13.8

G Genovea Johnson, 5-8, Sr.11.35.1

G Aleighyah Fontenot, 5-9, So.6.01.1

G Chloe Fleming, 5-6, Sr.3.93.1

COACH Carlos Funchess (59-64 in fifth season at Southern and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.8.46.1

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.7.52.7

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.10.54.6

G Raziya Potter, 5-10, Sr.6.92.7

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.8.44.7

COACH Dawn Thornton (27-68 in fourth season at UAPB, 69-125 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

SouthernUAPB

54.8Points for62.6

66.6Points against70.4

-10.5Rebound margin1.5

4.1Turnover margin-2.7

36.3FG pct.38.0

31.73-pt pct.22.8

53.3FT pct.63.5

CHALK TALK UAPB hasn't beaten Southern since 2017 when it held on to win 63-59 in Pine Bluff. Since that game, the Jaguars have won 10 in a row. ... The Jaguars have held two of its past three opponents to 49 points or less, which is 17 points below their season average. ... In its last game against Bethune-Cookman, UAPB attempted a season-low 10 free throws during an eventual 63-61 loss. ... Carlos Funchess spent 14 years as an assistant coach at Southern before being elevated to the top spot prior to the 2018-19 season. ... The Golden Lions have one player, Coriah Beck, ranked among the top 25 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring.

-- Erick Taylor

Print Headline: UAPB women’s capsule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT