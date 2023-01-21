UAPB women’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women vs. Southern

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Southern 7-9, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference UAPB 4-12, 2-4

SERIES Southern leads 29-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Raven White, 6-1, Sr.6.33.6

G Amani McWain, 5-8, Sr.10.13.8

G Genovea Johnson, 5-8, Sr.11.35.1

G Aleighyah Fontenot, 5-9, So.6.01.1

G Chloe Fleming, 5-6, Sr.3.93.1

COACH Carlos Funchess (59-64 in fifth season at Southern and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.8.46.1

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.7.52.7

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.10.54.6

G Raziya Potter, 5-10, Sr.6.92.7

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.8.44.7

COACH Dawn Thornton (27-68 in fourth season at UAPB, 69-125 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

SouthernUAPB

54.8Points for62.6

66.6Points against70.4

-10.5Rebound margin1.5

4.1Turnover margin-2.7

36.3FG pct.38.0

31.73-pt pct.22.8

53.3FT pct.63.5

CHALK TALK UAPB hasn't beaten Southern since 2017 when it held on to win 63-59 in Pine Bluff. Since that game, the Jaguars have won 10 in a row. ... The Jaguars have held two of its past three opponents to 49 points or less, which is 17 points below their season average. ... In its last game against Bethune-Cookman, UAPB attempted a season-low 10 free throws during an eventual 63-61 loss. ... Carlos Funchess spent 14 years as an assistant coach at Southern before being elevated to the top spot prior to the 2018-19 season. ... The Golden Lions have one player, Coriah Beck, ranked among the top 25 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring.

-- Erick Taylor