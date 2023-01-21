UAPB women’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women vs. Southern
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Southern 7-9, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference UAPB 4-12, 2-4
SERIES Southern leads 29-8
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Southern
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Raven White, 6-1, Sr.6.33.6
G Amani McWain, 5-8, Sr.10.13.8
G Genovea Johnson, 5-8, Sr.11.35.1
G Aleighyah Fontenot, 5-9, So.6.01.1
G Chloe Fleming, 5-6, Sr.3.93.1
COACH Carlos Funchess (59-64 in fifth season at Southern and overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.8.46.1
G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.7.52.7
G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.10.54.6
G Raziya Potter, 5-10, Sr.6.92.7
G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.8.44.7
COACH Dawn Thornton (27-68 in fourth season at UAPB, 69-125 in eighth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
SouthernUAPB
54.8Points for62.6
66.6Points against70.4
-10.5Rebound margin1.5
4.1Turnover margin-2.7
36.3FG pct.38.0
31.73-pt pct.22.8
53.3FT pct.63.5
CHALK TALK UAPB hasn't beaten Southern since 2017 when it held on to win 63-59 in Pine Bluff. Since that game, the Jaguars have won 10 in a row. ... The Jaguars have held two of its past three opponents to 49 points or less, which is 17 points below their season average. ... In its last game against Bethune-Cookman, UAPB attempted a season-low 10 free throws during an eventual 63-61 loss. ... Carlos Funchess spent 14 years as an assistant coach at Southern before being elevated to the top spot prior to the 2018-19 season. ... The Golden Lions have one player, Coriah Beck, ranked among the top 25 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring.
-- Erick Taylor