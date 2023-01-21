UCA women’s capsule

Central Arkansas women vs. Lipscomb

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 6-11, 1-5 ASUN Lipscomb 11-7, 5-1

SERIES Lipscomb leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.10.33.2

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.6.41.6

F Gloria Fornah, 5-10, So.3.41.8

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.5.25.7

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.8.67.5

COACH Sandra Rushing (173-119 in 10th season at UCA, 576-375 in 33rd season overall)

Lipscomb

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Jalyn Holcomb, 5-9, Sr.13.84.6

G Blythe Pearson, 5-10, Sr.8.05.3

G Ainhoa Cea, 5-6, Fr.2.83.9

F Bella Vinson, 6-2, So.12.84.7

F Aleah Sorrentino, 6-2, So.14.79.5

COACH Lauren Sumski (40-60 in fourth season at Lipscomb and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCALipscomb

51.6Points for71.0

61.7Points against64.8

-2.7Rebound margin+4.0

-0.1Turnover margin-2.4

36.7FG pct.43.0

20.93-pt. pct.33.8

65.1FT pct.65.8

CHALK TALK This is UCA's lone meeting with Lipscomb this season. ... Lipscomb won both games against UCA last year by an average margin of victory of 6.5 points. ... Randrea Wright and Kinley Fisher combined for 32 of UCA's 53 points in Thursday's loss to Austin Peay. ... UCA is 5-3 at home this season.

-- Sam Lane