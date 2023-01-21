UCA women’s capsule

Central Arkansas women vs. Lipscomb
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 6-11, 1-5 ASUN Lipscomb 11-7, 5-1
SERIES Lipscomb leads 2-1
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.10.33.2
G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.6.41.6
F Gloria Fornah, 5-10, So.3.41.8
F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.5.25.7
F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.8.67.5
COACH Sandra Rushing (173-119 in 10th season at UCA, 576-375 in 33rd season overall)
Lipscomb
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Jalyn Holcomb, 5-9, Sr.13.84.6
G Blythe Pearson, 5-10, Sr.8.05.3
G Ainhoa Cea, 5-6, Fr.2.83.9
F Bella Vinson, 6-2, So.12.84.7
F Aleah Sorrentino, 6-2, So.14.79.5
COACH Lauren Sumski (40-60 in fourth season at Lipscomb and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCALipscomb
51.6Points for71.0
61.7Points against64.8
-2.7Rebound margin+4.0
-0.1Turnover margin-2.4
36.7FG pct.43.0
20.93-pt. pct.33.8
65.1FT pct.65.8
CHALK TALK This is UCA's lone meeting with Lipscomb this season. ... Lipscomb won both games against UCA last year by an average margin of victory of 6.5 points. ... Randrea Wright and Kinley Fisher combined for 32 of UCA's 53 points in Thursday's loss to Austin Peay. ... UCA is 5-3 at home this season.
-- Sam Lane