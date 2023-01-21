Virginia’s Kaine to seek another U.S. Senate term

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sen. Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee and a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, said Friday that he would seek reelection next year, easing his party's worries about holding on to a seat in a state now led by a Republican governor.

Kaine, 64, said he had grappled with the decision because of the length of the possible commitment: a two-year campaign and a six-year term. He said ultimately he feels he has more to accomplish.

"I love Virginia. I'm proud of what I've done. I've got a whole lot more I want do," Kaine said after a roundtable meeting in Richmond, his longtime home.

Speaking with his wife, Anne Holton, by his side, Kaine said President Joe Biden did not personally press him to seek a third term, but other Senate Democratic colleagues had encouraged him to run.

Kaine will enter the race as the early favorite in a must-hold seat for Democrats facing a tough Senate map in 2024.

While Virginia has grown increasingly more liberal over the last decade, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 governor's race. Ahead of 2024, Kaine said he's preparing for a tough race and considers Virginia a battleground, "maybe a little bit on the blue side."

"The success of Gov. Youngkin and the statewide ticket in '21 shows you that, hey, Virginians will vote for Republicans in statewide elections," he said. "Nobody can take that for granted."

Virginia Democrats and many of Kaine's Democratic Senate colleagues cheered his announcement. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York said Kaine has "has fought tirelessly for his home state and for working families and I'm confident his best years are yet to come."

The National Republican Senatorial Committee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speculation had swirled about Kaine's future after he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this month that he hadn't arrived at a decision about whether to run again. Kaine said he had arrived at a sense of his path forward by last week but kept it closely held, telling three staffers only two days ago and the rest at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Kaine, who is approaching three decades spent in public office, is best known nationally as Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 presidential election.

Kaine was first elected to the Senate in 2012, defeating Republican George Allen after a race in which more than $80 million was spent, the largest amount for any Senate contest in the nation during that election cycle. Kaine won his 2018 contest against far right-wing GOP nominee Corey Stewart by 16 percentage points.

As a senator, Kaine has fought automatic federal budget cuts, worked to reduce unemployment among veterans and sought federal recognition for Virginia's Native American tribes. He recently pressed for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

He said he hopes to find progress on education and workforce issues, immigration, mental health care, and combating opioid addiction and overdoses if voters choose next year to send him back to Washington.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.

