ASUN men

North Alabama 82, Central Arkansas 66

The University of Central Arkansas fell to North Alabama at the CB&S Bank Arena in Florence, Ala. three days after losing to the same team at Conway.

With their typical starting backcourt of Camren Hunter and VJ Reeves out with an illness and at least three other rotation members injured, the Bears (6-15, 1-7 ASUN) turned to Collin Cooper to lead them offensively.

He had a team-high 18 points with nine coming from the free throw line. Johan Craaford got his first start as a Bear and posted season-highs in points (16), rebounds (10) and minutes played (28). Eddy Kayouloud had 12 points and Johnannes Kirsipuu added 10.

North Alabama (11-10, 3-5) was led by Daniel Ortiz who had a season-high 29 points. He made 11 of 20 shots from the field, including 7 of 14 three-point tries. Jacari Lane added 15 and KJ Johnson had 14.