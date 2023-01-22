Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Potter Construction, 500 President Clinton Ave., U-401, $400,000.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, $232,088.

D&L Contractors, LLC, 11610 Pleasant Ridge Road, U-110, $98,000.

RESIDENTIAL

DKS Custom Homes, 121 Beau Vue Terrace, $975,000.

Larry Kuca, 1 Ampersand St., $940,000.

Randy Wright, 101 Falstone Drive, $800,000.

Karen James Custom Homes, 18 Abington Court, $745,000.

McMillen Group Remodeling, 4709 Kavanaugh Blvd., $278,000.

Renaissance Construction, 5301 Rinke Road, $222,000.

Georgia Ray, 225 E. 25th St., $125,000.

Platinum Construction, 4109 W. 21st St., $119,000.

Platinum Construction, 4121 W. 21st St., $116,000.

Spradlin Homes, 40 Saint Andrews Drive, $95,000.

Vien Winberly, 1212 Kavanaugh Blvd., $90,000.

KHC Design, 11215 Yosemite Valley Drive, $75,000.