The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 10434 W. 36th St., residential, Jessica Ester, 1:36 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,200.

• 1008 Washington St., residential, Tracee Gurley, 6:44 p.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.

• 904 S. Oak St., residential, Christean Bell, 7:57 p.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $200.

72205

•503 N. Pine St., residential, Daisha McCuien, 2:46 p.m. Jan. 14, property value unknown.

• 6 Pyeatt Circle, commercial, Society, 7:09 a.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $1,050.

72206

• 5 Jeck Court, residential, Aliyah Burnett, 1:21 p.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $4,200.

• 201 E. 29th St., commercial, Barnes Quick Stop, 7:13 a.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $300.

72207

• 1801 Georgia Ave., residential, Isaiah Thomas, 4:18 p.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $800.

72209

• 4818 Greenfield Road, residential, Andrea Lewis, 4:09 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $310.

• 3939 Wooddale Drive, residential, Gloria Wright, 9:44 p.m. Jan. 14, property valued at $20.

• 5023 Baseline Road, commercial, Dollar General, 6:18 a.m. Jan. 15, property value unknown.

72103

• 11500 Chicot Road, residential, Kenya Hernandez, 10:11 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,151.

• 11014 Shenandoah Drive, residential, Michael Grims, 7:48 a.m. Jan 13, property valued at $400.

72211

• 600 Hardin Road, residential, Laurie Goodearle-Jackson, 6:36 p.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $642.

North Little Rock

72113

• 12051 Paul Eells Drive, commercial, Marco's Pizza, 9:53 p.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $10,195.

72114

• 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive, commercial, Simmons Bank Arena, 12:04 a.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $901.

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Joezette Mcnulty, 9 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $850.

72116

• 3929 McCain Blvd., residential, Chasity James, 7:27 p.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $650.

• 1701 E. Broadway, commercial, Chris Dobbins, 3:43 p.m. Jan. 17, property value unknown.

• 4400 Landers Road, commercial, McLarty Ford, 1:10 a.m. Jan. 17, property value unknown.

72117

• 623 Curtis Sykes Drive, residential, Tyrone Taylor, 6:23 p.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $400.

• 717 Annelle St., residential, Terril Lewis, 11:25 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $250.

• 4545 W. Bethany Road, commercial, Diligent Delivery, 8:29 p.m. Jan. 14, property valued at $225.

72118

• 3513 Nixon Road, residential, Dejon Green, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6, property valued at $407.

• 4100 Glover Lane, residential, Jonathan McCulley, 6:13 a.m. Jan. 12, property value unknown.

3929 McCain Blvd., commercial, Ryan Reynolds, 7:00 p.m. Jan. 13, property value at $1,850.

• 4800 MacArthur Drive, commercial, MacArthur One Stop, 9:53 p.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $588.