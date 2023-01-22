The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72204
• 10434 W. 36th St., residential, Jessica Ester, 1:36 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,200.
• 1008 Washington St., residential, Tracee Gurley, 6:44 p.m. Jan. 10, property value unknown.
• 904 S. Oak St., residential, Christean Bell, 7:57 p.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $200.
72205
•503 N. Pine St., residential, Daisha McCuien, 2:46 p.m. Jan. 14, property value unknown.
• 6 Pyeatt Circle, commercial, Society, 7:09 a.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $1,050.
72206
• 5 Jeck Court, residential, Aliyah Burnett, 1:21 p.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $4,200.
• 201 E. 29th St., commercial, Barnes Quick Stop, 7:13 a.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $300.
72207
• 1801 Georgia Ave., residential, Isaiah Thomas, 4:18 p.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $800.
72209
• 4818 Greenfield Road, residential, Andrea Lewis, 4:09 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $310.
• 3939 Wooddale Drive, residential, Gloria Wright, 9:44 p.m. Jan. 14, property valued at $20.
• 5023 Baseline Road, commercial, Dollar General, 6:18 a.m. Jan. 15, property value unknown.
72103
• 11500 Chicot Road, residential, Kenya Hernandez, 10:11 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,151.
• 11014 Shenandoah Drive, residential, Michael Grims, 7:48 a.m. Jan 13, property valued at $400.
72211
• 600 Hardin Road, residential, Laurie Goodearle-Jackson, 6:36 p.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $642.
North Little Rock
72113
• 12051 Paul Eells Drive, commercial, Marco's Pizza, 9:53 p.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $10,195.
72114
• 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive, commercial, Simmons Bank Arena, 12:04 a.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $901.
• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Joezette Mcnulty, 9 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $850.
72116
• 3929 McCain Blvd., residential, Chasity James, 7:27 p.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $650.
• 1701 E. Broadway, commercial, Chris Dobbins, 3:43 p.m. Jan. 17, property value unknown.
• 4400 Landers Road, commercial, McLarty Ford, 1:10 a.m. Jan. 17, property value unknown.
72117
• 623 Curtis Sykes Drive, residential, Tyrone Taylor, 6:23 p.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $400.
• 717 Annelle St., residential, Terril Lewis, 11:25 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $250.
• 4545 W. Bethany Road, commercial, Diligent Delivery, 8:29 p.m. Jan. 14, property valued at $225.
72118
• 3513 Nixon Road, residential, Dejon Green, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6, property valued at $407.
• 4100 Glover Lane, residential, Jonathan McCulley, 6:13 a.m. Jan. 12, property value unknown.
3929 McCain Blvd., commercial, Ryan Reynolds, 7:00 p.m. Jan. 13, property value at $1,850.
• 4800 MacArthur Drive, commercial, MacArthur One Stop, 9:53 p.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $588.