Business people

BANKING

Kelly A. Brown has been appointed to both the Encore Bancshares, Inc. and Encore Bank Boards of Directors.

CONSTRUCTION

Lexicon Inc. announced the promotion of Steve Grandfield to chief operating officer of the construction and steel fabrication company.

EDUCATION

Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs named Casey Chandler to director of educational development.

LAW

The Board of Directors of Hilburn & Harper, Ltd., Attorneys at Law, announced that Sara Cate Moery has been elected into partnership.

Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. announced a newly elected member, newly elected board member, new counsel and the addition of associates. Attorney Devin Bates has been elected to the firm's membership. Attorney Scott Schallhorn has been elected to the firm's board of directors. Attorney Josh Hallenbeck has been named counsel. Associate Attorneys Caroline Kelley and Golly Easterly have joined the firm. Attorney Caroline Kelley has joined the firm in Rogers.

PROMOTION

Brayan McFadden, co-owner and executive chef of Brood & Barley in North Little Rock, has been appointed to the North Little Rock Advertising & Promotion Commission.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

The Arkansas chapter of the Public Relations Society of America announced the installation of its 2023 board of directors and officers last month. They include: President-Elect Mary Claire Imbro; Vice President Bethany Siems; Secretary Allyson Pittman Gattin; Treasurer Allison Bermudez; Director-At-Large, PRSSA Chapter Liaison Casey Pearce.

