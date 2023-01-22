Club news: MUFON, railroads, quilts, Civil War

SUV

The McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for an off-the-menu dinner and visiting.

The SUV is a patriotic fraternal organization made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard and those who served as government officials between 1861-1865, during the Civil War. Associate memberships are available.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Railroad

The Sugar Creek Railroad Club regularly meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. All interested persons are welcome. Bring your questions; the club members have answers.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club also puts the fun in fundraising. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage.

Information: sugarcreekrailroadclub.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Arkansas Section of the Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport Conference Room.

Agenda topics will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, review of the "Pathways to Disclosure Project," book reports and an update on the MUFON Observer Network.

The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals and viewing of some of the recent UFO book releases.

Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in UFOs/UAPs.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Retired Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Jan. 31 at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Cafe prior to the meeting.

The presentation for this meeting will be "Pelvic Floor Therapy for Female Incontinence" by Megan Dykema, DPT and Kara Iribarren, DPT.

Information: (316) 644-0472.

Civil War

The Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

Civil War Round Table President and Bella Vista Historical Society Co-President Dale Phillips will speak on the long overlooked actions that took place in south-central Louisiana between 1862 and 1864. These actions centered on Confederate attempts to recapture New Orleans, the largest city in the Confederacy, and disrupt Union control of the vital lower Mississippi River. Eventual Union success in repelling these Confederate efforts allowed Union control of both the river and the critical raw materials (sugar cane, salt, and cotton) of southern Louisiana.

Information: email dkp55@gmail.com.

Quilts of Valor

Calico Cut-Ups Quilts of Valor small group is participating in the Quilts of Valor Foundation National Sew Day beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. The block chosen is the official 2023 block for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Various groups will be cutting, sorting, sewing and pressing the squares. Bring tools to use. If you need to use a Guild sewing machine, indicate this when you sign up. The Quilts of Valor small group will trim the blocks and make the quilts. RSVP by Feb. 2.

Lunch will be pizza, and drinks will be available. Bring a snack to share.

Information: Email myrlenemcz@aol.com or admin@calicocutups.com.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will host a performance of the Brio Woodwind Ensemble at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Andante Music Club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs. All programs are free and open to the public. Events scheduled for March through June will be announced soon.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 with social time at 5:30 p.m.

The new chapter president, Brenda Anderson, will be the speaker. Her topic is "What's New for 2023."

Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speakers will be Hal and Beth Walker. Their message is titled "Second Time Around."

The special feature will be "Love Songs" with soloist Dick Willows accompanied by Beth Tracy. Men are welcome to attend this special brunch.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Feb. 3.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Women's Chorus

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus meets from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each Monday in the music room at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. No tryouts or previous experience are needed to join.

The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Larry Zehring.

Information: Email charsorenson@gmail.com.