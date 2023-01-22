Pine Bluff School District sets meeting

The Pine Bluff School District will hold a special called board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the boardroom of the Jordan Chanay building, according to a news release.

McGehee board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the high school library. The agenda includes an award presentation, financial statement, updates, administrator's reports, and executive session.

Tickets available for Alpha fundraiser

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Valentine's Scholarship Fundraiser will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The theme is "All Black Affair with A Touch of Gold" and the attire is formal, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Tickets are $40 per person. Levels of sponsorship are Jewel, Yellow Rose, Old Gold and Black. The deadline for payment is Feb. 3.

The event is being presented by the Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha in conjunction with the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the chapter. The theme is "All Black Affair with A Touch of Gold." Details: Arzo Knox, (501) 351-7336.

Women's group slates luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington.

The feature is Ellon Taylor of Pine Bluff and the devotional will be "Jesus and Women," according to a news release.

The luncheon costs $16 and includes the meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend, however participants must have a three day advanced reservation by calling Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

Historical, Genealogy societies plan gathering

The Jefferson County Historical Society and the Genealogy Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. The public is invited to attend.

The meeting will feature Mark Christ of Little Rock, head of adult programming for the Central Arkansas Library System, and former community outreach director for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

Christ is an award-winning author. He won an Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History, the Military Stars and Bars' 2010 Douglas Southall Freeman Award and the library system's 2013 Booker Worthen Literary Prize, according to a news release.

He has also written many articles for the Civil War News, North and South, Blue and Gray, Arkansas Historical Quarterly and Pulaski County Historical Review. The Pulaski County Historical Society awarded him its Peg Smith-Mary Worthen Award for his article "An Abolition Hole: Life in Union Little Rock, 1863-1865," according to the release.