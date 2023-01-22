Community challenge





The MLK Challenge 2023 gave Central Arkansas students ages 12 to 18 a chance to spend "A day on, not a day off."

Hosted by the the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the volunteers spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day completing service projects in the community.

Family groups and friends groups were invited to volunteer at several sites Monday in the community including at the museum, Lucie's Place, the Child Development Center, Haven of Rest, Dunbar Gardens and Millennium Adult Day Care.

After spending the morning working, volunteers enjoyed a lunch provided by 100 Black Men of Greater Little Rock.

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is a museum dedicated to preserving and telling Black history in Arkansas.

-- Story and photos by

Cary Jenkins



