Conway shooting leaves 2 men dead

Two people were fatally injured in a shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 1800 block of Lucille Street at 3:52 p.m., police spokeswoman Lacey Kanipe said Saturday evening, and located two men who had been shot.

One was dead on the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital for treatment. In a tweet at 8:15 p.m., Conway police said they had been informed that the victim at the hospital had died.

"This is now a double homicide investigation," police said in the tweet.