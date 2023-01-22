Crashes on state’s roads kill 2, hurt 1

Two people died and another was hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday night and Saturday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, was killed around 7:50 p.m. Friday when a 2022 Toyota Corolla crossed the centerline of U.S. 167 in rural Grant County and struck the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving head-on, according to a report.

The driver of the Corolla, 76-year-old Geraldine Boyd of Hot Springs, was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Tristan Red, 21, of Benton, died around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when the 2007 Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the roadway on Arkansas 35 near Benton and collided with a tree before flipping onto its roof, according to a report.

State troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.