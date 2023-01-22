Credit where due

Set your coffee down, Gentle Reader. You might spill it, in shock, over the next sentence you'll read:

Oliver Stone is right.

At least--and this should be stressed--at least when it comes to nuclear power.

The movie director--who's had a few good, maybe even great, movies like "Platoon" and "Wall Street"--has also been accused of wingnutism. If you've ever been to Dealey Plaza, you know that a teenager with two seasons of deer hunting with grandpa could have made those shots that Oswald (and only Oswald) pulled off on Nov. 22, 1963. As a movie, Mr. Stone's "JFK" made for good conspiracy fodder.

But not everybody is wrong all the time. Even a broken clock, etc. And Oliver Stone apparently has a new documentary out, either called "Nuclear" or "Nuclear Now," depending on the news source reporting about it. It's been a while since we were interested in seeing an Oliver Stone documentary. Or any Oliver Stone production.

He's making the rounds promoting it, and tells interviewers that the environmental movement really messed up when it derailed the expansion of nuclear power years ago. The NIMBY (or even your backyard) group of No Nuke concert producers and environmental propagandists stopped nuclear power nearly dead in the 1970s, with tales and art and theories of three-headed fish around nuclear plants and glowing body fluids for folks who lived nearby.

Mr. Stone to CNBC: "We had the solution [nuclear power] . . . and the environmental movement, to be honest, just derailed it. I think the environmental movement did a lot of good, a lot of good . . . not knocking it, but in this one major matter, it was wrong. It was wrong.

"And what they did was so destructive, because by now we would have 10,000 nuclear reactors built around the world and we would have set an example like France set for us, but no one . . . followed France, or Sweden for that matter."

Amen, brother!

This country, and most of the world, gets its electricity from coal-fired plants. They choke the air with carbon dioxide, mercury and other emissions that aren't great for human consumption. Even for those on the far right who might deny climate change, no matter what they see, surely even they aren't interested in sucking coal emissions into their lungs. Pollution stinks.

But two events happened in the late 1970s that helped derail this clean energy: First, and speaking of Hollywood, "The China Syndrome" was released--a Jane Fonda vehicle that pondered what would happen should a nuclear plant have problems.

In what can only be described as a miracle from the PR gods, less than two weeks after the movie opened, Three Mile Island showed the world what could happen in reality should a nuclear plant have problems.

For the record, nobody has been proven to have been harmed by Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania. And few remember that President Jimmy Carter--a nuclear expert who served on a nuclear sub after WWII--visited Three Mile Island after the accident to show that all the precautions worked.

But still, promoters had a cause, and No Nuke concerts became all the rage. Emphasis on rage.

Oh, for that fixation/craze/mania to never have happened! Imagine a country in which there was a nuclear plant at every bend of the river--big plants, small plants, in-between plants. And instead of having to build coal plants, We the People could plug in our air conditioners and electric heaters and our electric cars on the cheap. And breathe easier while doing so.

All we'd have to do is bury the waste under a mountain in Nevada until mankind figured out what to do with it in the future. It's a vision of clean air and affordable energy. And it was all taken away years ago.

We're glad at least one person in Hollywood has admitted the mistake. But until many more Americans overcome their fear of nuclear--or until battery technology makes renewable energy reliable--people are going to have to rely on those fossil fuels for their energy needs.

More's the pity.