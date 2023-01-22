Despite concerns over similarities to anti-government symbols, new Washington County seal approved

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace spent much of their first meeting of 2023 discussing the meaning and importance of symbols.

The Quorum Court met Thursday with six new members taking their seats for the first time. Among the items they considered was an ordinance adding a ring of 13 stars to the county seal adopted in 1982 that shows a representation of the historic county courthouse. The justices of the peace approved the ordinance by a vote of 10-4, with justices of the peace Shawndra Washington, Beth Coger, Suki Highers and Evelyn Rios Stafford voting against the ordinance.

County Judge Patrick Deakins said the 13 stars represent the 13 cities in Washington County and show the county's appreciation of the cities and a desire to work closely with them. The seal will be affixed to county property and vehicles and will appear on official documents and correspondence.

Questions were raised about the symbolism of the circle of stars, with Highers, Coger and others saying the design resembles some used by anti-government groups.

"I think this is a big deal," Coger said. "Words are important. Perception is important. Appearances are important. People are going to connect the seal with those hate groups."

Washington said she didn't believe there was anything "nefarious" intended by the proposed changes but suggested the county could reconsider the design in light of the concerns raised.

"Let's go back to the drawing board to see what we can to do commemorate the 13 cities of Washington County," she said.

Justice of the Peace Sean Simons bemoaned the "frivolity" of the discussion, calling it "a complete waste of time."

After the meeting Deakins said he was approached by people about the proposed new county seal before Thursday night's meeting, but he did not share the concerns they raised. He said the conduct of Washington County will be what gives meaning to the seal.

"People can read what they want to into anything," Deakins said.