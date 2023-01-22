Dump truck crash kills 1 in Benton County, deputies say

One man was killed in a dump truck crash in Centerton on Saturday afternoon, a preliminary crash report said.

Henry Jim Netzel, 70, of Elkins was killed after the Mack dump truck he was driving west on Arkansas 72 near Versailles Boulevard flipped over, a Benton County sheriff's office report said.

Deputies said that the dump truck was traveling “at a high rate of speed” around 12:30 p.m. and lost control trying to navigate the curves, causing it to flip over onto the driver side and pin Netzel underneath.

The report said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.