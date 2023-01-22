Engagements





Abigail Faith McMoran, daughter of Angie and Tony McMoran of Springdale, and Robert Cannedy Dalby, son of state Rep. Carol and John Dalby of Texarkana, are engaged to wed April 15 at Record Downtown in Bentonville.

She is the granddaughter of Joann and Charles Steelman of Holly Springs, and George Anne and Hurley McMoran of Camden. She received her bachelor of science in business administration and marketing from the University of Arkansas, and is an associate brand manager with Tyson Foods in Springdale.

He is the grandson of the late Jeanice and George Cannedy, and the late Stairley and Judge Robert Dalby. He received both his bachelor of science in political science and his juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas, and is a lawyer with Miller Butler Law Firm in Fayetteville.

Mackenzie Crocker, daughter of Laura and Anthony Crocker of Greenbrier, and Caleb Jones, son of Kathleen and Scott Jones of Conway; May 19.

Sierra Pearce, daughter of Heather and Aaron Denton of Dover and Audrey and James "Matt" Pearce of Little Rock, and Dillon Bonds, son of Candace and Randal Bonds of Cecil and the late Joni Burns; Dec. 16.



