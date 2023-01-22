Enthusiasts in S.C. tilting to overturn pinball prohibition

South Carolina's pinball community is booming, enthusiast Sarah Lindsay proudly brags. Hundreds of players showed up last year to play at dozens of tournaments and league nights, and pinball arcades are popping up across the state from Simpsonville to Myrtle Beach.

There's just one problem: Thanks to an old law deep in the state legislature, it's illegal to play the game if you're younger than 18.

"When I found out here, I was like, 'You're kidding me?'" Lindsay said. "It doesn't make sense."

The rule, a holdover from a time when pinball was more associated with gambling than nostalgia, is rarely enforced and hasn't stopped pinball from suddenly taking off in the state, several hobbyists said. But they still want the rule repealed so kids can chase their high scores without technically breaking the law.

"Our future in pinball is the kids," said Bryan Merritt, a pinball tournament director. "If we don't have the kids, pinball is going to go away again."

Pinballers have tried to lobby state lawmakers to do so in the past and failed twice, first in 2016 and most recently last year. On Jan. 10, they got a third chance when Democratic state Rep. J. Todd Rutherford, who sponsored the previous attempt, proposed a bill that would do away with the ban.

"Certainly even our young people should have the freedom to be able to play pinball," Rutherford said. "Sounds silly to say in 2023."

South Carolina wasn't always alone in outlawing pinball. New York City and several other cities banned the game for all ages between the 1940s and 1970s, and it took a famous pinball game played in front of the New York city council to persuade officials to lift the ban in 1976.

Pinball's reputation was tainted by an association with gambling, hobbyists said. Some machines are gambling devices that use pinballs to create random games of chance, like a slot machine, adding to the confusion.

"That's not what I play," said Frederick Richardson, a former competitive pinball player who runs a pinball bar in Columbia, S.C.

Pinball, the kind played on machines with controllable "flippers" that take skill to master, means a lot more to the collectors and enthusiasts in South Carolina's growing community. Merritt runs tournaments as a volunteer director for the International Flipper Pinball Association, a worldwide competitive pinball association. Richardson won a world championship in competitive pinball before deciding to open his bar. Lindsay, a former IFPA director, began playing pinball after the death of her brother, a former pinball champion, and stayed because of the people she found.

"Pinball is family," Lindsay said. "Pinball is community more than any other activity I have seen."

Still, their scene was a small one, and it faced an uphill battle in South Carolina, which once had a lucrative video poker industry until the state supreme court outlawed the machines in 1999.

"Anything that harks back to that era is taboo in modern-day South Carolina," Rutherford said.

The ban on children playing pinball in South Carolina persisted, and until recently, there just weren't enough pinball players to push lawmakers to update the law, said Michael Martin, a pinball machine collector who runs a museum in Simpsonville, S.C.

"They just had forgotten about it," Martin said. "A couple of years ago, there were no bars with arcade and pinball machines. There were none in South Carolina."

But the game took off in popularity in recent years. Martin thinks it's the nostalgic pull of the machines, most of which are styled with designs from vintage movies. Merritt said interest grew during the pandemic as people looked for hobbies and social outlets in isolation.

As more venues sprung up, Lindsay led a push to contact lawmakers and petition for the law's repeal. Rutherford sponsored a bill that made it to a South Carolina Senate committee in March, but Merritt said the state's legislative session adjourned before the bill could be approved.

The ban hasn't led to many legal consequences for pinballers in South Carolina, all the hobbyists interviewed agreed. Merritt said the law may have discouraged prospective enthusiasts from opening pinball arcades in South Carolina for fear of being threatened with legal action. But Martin and Richardson allow minors to play pinball at their centers, and Richardson said police have reassured him that they don't intend to enforce the old ban.

"I've talked to plenty of police officers that [said] 'Listen, we're not going to do anything about it,'" Richardson said. "It's what they call an unenforceable law."

That's made it hard to persuade other lawmakers to take action and repeal the ban, Rutherford said. But he argued that it makes more sense to take the law off the books than leave enforcement up to police.

"I'm a criminal lawyer," Rutherford said. "I don't believe that you leave statutes hanging out there that law enforcement gets to decide whether to enforce them or not."

Pinball's popularity continues to grow in the state as enthusiasts wait for legislative action. Merritt is holding South Carolina's pinball state championship through today, including a first-ever women's championship, he said. Martin's museum draws a lot of parents looking to re-experience games from their youth, but he notices their children drift over to the pinball machines, too.

"A lot of kids that have never played pinball will come in and just love it, because it's something they've never experienced before," Martin said.