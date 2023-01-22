Fort Smith Fire Department goes electric with two new vehicles to its non-emergency fleet

FORT SMITH -- The Fire Department recently added two all-electric vehicles to its non-emergency fleet.

The Ford F-150 Lightning pickups were purchased for nearly $38,000 each at Randall Ford in Fort Smith, and will be used by fire marshals and administrative personnel.

The department shared on Facebook that they now have four all-electric vehicles.

"Diesel and gasoline powered vehicles will still be used for all emergency responses," the post stated. "This is not the first time FSFD has operated alternative fuel vehicles, previously, dual fuel natural gas vehicles were used in non-emergent operations."

Ford estimates the pickups have a 240-mile range before requiring a charge. The company says it should take 10 hours to bring the vehicle from 15% battery up to 100%. A trunk is in the front where there would normally be a gasoline or diesel engine.

Ryan Rains, a battalion chief for the department, said they plan to get more electric vehicles in the future. He noted the city has several alternative-fuel vehicles in different departments because it's cost effective and reduces reliance on fuel.

Electric fire trucks are also available, with the Los Angeles City Fire Department deploying the first one in North America last year. Those vehicles are much more expensive than a regular fire truck, Rains said.