Frogs take control, trounce Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self's 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.

It was Kansas' second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59 to Texas on Jan. 2, 2021.

"Obviously it was a great win for our program," TCU Coach Jamie Dixon said. "What I'm most proud of (was) how we responded. We didn't play very well the other day (in a 74-65 loss at West Virginia). But we responded.

"I'm really proud of our bench. I don't think I've done a great job of getting them ready. I knew they were good, and we had to get them in their groove."

The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989, when it had home losses on Jan. 28 to K-State and on Feb. 1 to Missouri.

"Everything they did was perfect today," Self said of TCU's effort. "They played great. They're so fast and so athletic off the bench. We actually got a ton of good looks in the first half. We missed a lot of layups. We have to be able to defend somebody, and we never defended them today."

Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.

"We couldn't score," Self said. "We didn't guard very well and the good looks we had we missed."

TCU (15-4, 4-3), which shot 54.4% (31 of 57) from the floor, got 15 points from Mike Miles Jr.

"We came off a tough loss at West Virginia where we didn't play hard enough," Miles said. "We knew coming in that to beat a team like KU we had to play harder than them. We did that. We kept our lead and played harder than them."

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 30 points.

In other Top 25 men's games Saturday, Noah Clowney and Mark Sears each scored 17 points, and No. 4 Alabama remained undefeated against unranked teams this season by beating host Missouri 85-64. Freshman Brandon Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds for Alabama (17-2, 7-0), and reserve Jahvon Quinterly scored 13 points. Clowney also had 14 rebounds. ... Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, and No. 11 Arizona withstood a late rally to end No. 5 UCLA's 14-game winning streak, 58-52, in Tuscon, Ariz. The Wildcats (17-3, 5-3) took a 56-44 lead on Ballo's alley-oop dunk with 2:07 left. But the Bruins (17-3, 8-1) fought back, creating four consecutive turnovers to pull within 56-52. UCLA then blocked consecutive shots but couldn't convert on two shots of its own. Arizona's Pelle Larsson hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to close it out. ... Marcus Carr scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 7 Texas to a 69-61 victory over West Virginia. Dylan Disu added 13 points before fouling out, and Christian Bishop and Tyrese Hunter scored 11 apiece for the Longhorns (16-3, 5-2). ... Zach Freemantle tied a career-high with 30 points and Colby Jones had 20 as No. 8 Xavier handed Georgetown its 29th consecutive Big East loss 95-82. Adam Kunkel scored 14 points to help the Musketeers (16-4, 8-1) bounce back from a 73-72 loss at DePaul on Wednesday. ... Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points and No. 9 Tennessee defeated LSU 77-56 in Baton Rouge. James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second consecutive start for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1). Playing 31 minutes, James was 9-of-16 from the floor and matched his career-high with four three-pointers. KJ Williams led LSU (12-7, 1-6) with 16 points. ... Armaan Franklin scored 18 of his 25 points during the first half and No. 10 Virginia survived blowing nearly all of a 19-point lead to beat Wake Forest 76-67. ... Damari Monsanto had a career-high 25 points for the Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3), highlighted by making 7 of 15 three-pointers. ... Avery Anderson scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws, and Oklahoma State defeated No. 12 Iowa State 61-59 in Stillwater, Okla., for its first win over a ranked team this season. Kalib Boone added 13 points for the Cowboys (11-8, 3-4). Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 14 for Iowa State (14-4, 5-2). ... Markquis Nowell had 23 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in No. 13 Kansas State's 68-58 win over visiting Texas Tech. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points. ... Johni Broome had a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds as No. 16 Auburn took control late in the opening half to run past struggling South Carolina 81-66. Broome's performance helped the Tigers (16-3, 6-1) to their fifth consecutive win and offset a career-best 30 points from Gamecocks' freshman Gregory "GG" Jackson II. ... Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jeremy Roach scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks to lift Duke over No. 17 Miami 68-66 in Durham, N.C. Tyrese Proctor had 11 points and Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils (15-4, 5-3), who played their first game of the season without a national ranking. ... Ben Burnham scored 15 points, Pat Robinson III added 14 and Ryan Larson had 12 to lead No. 18 Charleston to its 20th win in a row, a 87-61 victory over Northeastern. The Cougars (21-1, 9-0) scored 13 consecutive points in the first half to pull away and extend the longest active winning streak in the nation. ... Hunter Tyson's three-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted No. 19 Clemson to a dramatic 51-50 victory over Virginia Tech. Tyson caught a pass just left of the key, took a look at at the basket and let it fly. The crowd exploded as the ball went through and the Tigers (16-4, 8-1) continued their unexpected run atop the ACC. ... Kam Jones scored 22 points, Oso Ighodaro had 18 on 7-for-7 shooting and No. 20 Marquette beat Seton Hall 74-53 in Newark, N.J. Marquette (16-5, 8-2) shot 54% (29 for 54) from the floor in its second consecutive win since an 80-76 loss to Xavier last weekend. ... Jalen Bridges scored 11 points and hit a trio of game-turning three-pointers in the final five minutes as No. 21 Baylor rallied to hold off Oklahoma 62-60 in Norman, Okla. Adam Flagler had 16 points and five assists, and Keyonte George added 11 points for Baylor (14-5, 4-3). ... Noah Locke had a career-high 29 points, including seven three-pointers, to help No. 22 Providence fend off DePaul 75-64. Bryce Hopkins added 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Friars (15-5, 7-2) snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 11-0 at home. ... Johnell Davis scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting and No. 24 Florida Atlantic extended its program record for consecutive wins to 18 with a 67-59 win over UTEP. Davis hit 2 of 3 attempts from three-point distance and was perfect on six shots from the line for FAU (19-1, 9-0). Vladislav Goldin finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Owls.

TOP 25 WOMEN

In Saturday's Top 25 women's games, Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn routed visiting Butler 79-39. Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal each had 17 points for the short-handed Huskies (17-2, 10-0 Big East), who have won 10 in a row. Dorka Juhasz scored 14 points. ... Madi Williams scored a season-high 26 points and Taylor Robertson scored 15 after halftime and No. 15 Oklahoma beat visiting Oklahoma State 97-93. The Sooners rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second-consecutive Saturday to remain atop the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas last week and have won 13 of 14. Ana Llanusa scored 17 points for Oklahoma (16-2, 6-1) to surpass 1,500 career points. ... Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points and No. 16 Gonzaga rolled to its 12th consecutive win, an 82-57 win over Saint Mary's. Kaylynne Truong had 14 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (19-2, 9-0). ... Ashley Joens scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State defeated Kansas 64-50. Reserve Izzi Zingaro added 11 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones (12-4, 4-2). Taiyanna Jackson scored 13 points and had 15 rebounds for Kansas (13-5, 3-4).

TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) works his way inside against Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. TCU defeated Kansas, 83-60. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)



TCU guard Rondel Walker (11) gets past Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) for a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. At left is Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10). TCU defeated Kansas, 83-60. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)



TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) celebrates during a TCU run against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)



TCU guard Shahada Wells (13) looks to slap hands with forward Xavier Cork (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. TCU defeated Kansas, 83-60. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)



Kansas head coach Bill Self gets in the ear of an official just before receiving a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)



TCU guards Mike Miles Jr., left, and Shahada Wells (13) embrace during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)



TCU head coach Jamie Dixon, left, and Kansas head coach Bill Self have a laugh before tipoff of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)



TCU forward JaKobe Coles (21) hangs back for a shot as Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. (23) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. TCU defeated Kansas, 83-60. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)

