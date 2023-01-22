FYI Calendar: Author Anita Paddock speaks Jan. 29 at Fort Smith Library

Jan. 23 (Monday)

Dragon Craft -- Celebrating the Chinese New Year, Fort Smith Dallas Library, while supplies last. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Life Drawing -- 1-3 p.m. Mondays with Jan Graham-McMillen, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Stringed Instrument Lessons -- 3 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Decorate a Yeti -- 4-5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Social Dancing -- With T.K. Rakoski, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $15.44. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

__

Jan. 24 (Tuesday)

Wiggle Worms Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Friends of the Library -- 11 a.m., Mulberry Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Stringed Instrument Lessons -- 3:45-5 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

RAM Sketch -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free. Register at fsram.org.

__

Jan. 25 (Wednesday)

Art Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Board Games Club -- 3 p.m., Mulberry Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

__

Jan. 26 (Thursday)

Open Painting Sessions -- With Jeanette Foreman, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Crafty Corner -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Rock Talk -- Arkansas crystals with a geochemist, 5:30 p.m., Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center. Free. rivervalleynaturecenter.com.

Life Drawing -- With Jan Graham-McMillen, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Pints With A Priest -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. Come at 6:30 to get a seat and a drink. fortsmithbrewing.com.

__

Jan. 27 (Friday)

Recipe Swap -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bingo for Books -- 4 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

__

Jan. 28 (Saturday)

RAM Saturday -- Make-and-take art projects, 12-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Chili Cookoff -- Noon-6 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $10 in advance; $20 at the door. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Drop-In Button Making -- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Paint A Pot -- 3-4 p.m. Saturdays, Pottery Studio at Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Paint & Sip -- With Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25-$35. January is sold out; the next date is Feb. 17. fsram.org.

__

Jan. 29 (Sunday)

Author Talk -- And book signing with Anita Paddock, author of "Blind Rage," "Closing Time," "Cold Blooded" and the new "Killing Spree," 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free; books will be sold. 783-0229 or fortsmithlibrary.org.