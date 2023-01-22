Hamilton, Agler to be inducted in 2023





Barry Hamilton was caught off-guard when he learned about his induction into the Arkansas State Golf Association Hall of Fame.

It wasn't so much that he didn't think he deserved it. Hamilton, after all, was a two-time state champion in the 1980s and twice played at the Sunnehanna Amateur, one of the nation's premier amateur events -- highlighted by recent winners such as Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.

But, as Hamilton explained, "I didn't have a long enough or involved enough career with the ASGA." Heck, he hasn't hit a golf ball since Father's Day 2007.

Hamilton's golf accomplishments over less than two decades proved more than enough to earn him a spot in the 2023 ASGA Hall of Fame class, a select group with just Hamilton and longtime PGA professional Bill Agler.

Hamilton's playing accomplishments were one thing. In his first-ever ASGA event, the 1982 amateur championship, Hamilton won -- even though he might not have even known of the event had it not been held at his home course, the Country Club of Little Rock.

He won the 1984 match-play championship at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith as well as the 1987 Ricebelt Classic at Stuttgart Country Club and the 1988 and 1989 editions of the Maumelle Classic, while also participating in the 1987 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.

But the next part of his career spawned from happenstance.

"I had gone through a divorce and some unemployment in the early 90s," Hamilton said. "[A friend] told me I needed to call another guy that was looking for an assistant pro."

That assistant professional opportunity took Hamilton away from Central Arkansas for a brief period, as he worked at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers from 1994-95. He then had stints at Maumelle Country Club (1996-98) and Burns Park Golf Course (1998-99) before mostly stepping away from the sport.

Agler, 68, on the other hand, has been around the game since high school.

A 1971 state champion with Fort Smith High School, Agler won the next year as an individual and went on to play at the University of Arkansas. Agler quickly realized that whatever aspirations he had of competing professionally were far-fetched.

He started as an assistant pro fresh out of school in 1977 at Fort Smith's Fianna Hills Country Club before briefly holding the same role at St. Joseph (Mo.) Country Club.

Agler then returned to Northwest Arkansas in 1981 and has been there since -- 16 years at Paradise Valley Athletic Club, eight at Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club and nearly two decades at Fayetteville Country Club where he's currently the pro emeritus.

Being a PGA professional, Agler explained, has not only given him satisfaction over the years, but it's also given him several of his closest friends and enabled him to help grow the sport in the state of Arkansas, especially at the junior level.

In 2020, after being recognized with the state's Bill Strausbaugh Award in 2007, 2015 and 2017 -- given to PGA professionals for leadership and mentoring fellow pros -- Agler was inducted into the PGA South Central Hall of Fame.

That award pales in comparison to the one he learned of recently when he met with ASGA Executive Director Jay Fox at Herman's Ribhouse in Fayetteville.

"When I walked in, I saw Jay and then also in the corner was one of my other very best friends, [2020 ASGA Hall of Fame inductee] Kim Backus," Agler recalled. "[An award] means so much more when it comes from your home state. Obviously, I started crying because it really, really, really means a lot.

"All of my friends that have been inducted, they'll tell you the same thing. It's extremely special, and that's something I won't take lightly."

Arkansas State Golf Association Hall of Fame inductees

2022

Bill Agler

Barry Hamilton

2021

Lee Brun

Dot Germain

Dan Murphy

Trey Rutledge

Pam Spikes

2020

Kim Backus

Ernie Breckenridge

Tracy Harris

Stacy Lewis

2019

Jerald Barnett

Lisa Cornwell

Bill Hall

Jon Zieske

2018

Dawn Darter

Chris Jenkins

Brent Winston

2017

Bryce Molder

Jim O’Keane

Dan Van Horn

David White

2016

Jack O’Keefe

Julie Oxendine

Warren Stephens

2015

ASGA Centennial Banquet (No inductees)

2014

Glen Day

Barry Howard

Wes McNulty

2013

John A. Cooper Family

Ken Duke

Bev Hargraves

Orville Henry

Ginger Brown Lemm

2012

Dan Snider

Dr. Malcolm Moore Jr.

Petey King

Tim Zimmerebner

2011

Randy Beaver

Tom Raney

2010

Carolyn Creekmore

Mike Mitchell

Sam Spikes

Horace Lacey

2009

Bobby Baker

Rosey Bartlett

Jay Fox

Bobby McGee

2008

Jeff Hamm

Carl Jackson

Al Rayford

Ralph Williams

2007

Joe Bushee

Sean Fister

E.B. Gee

Pete Fleming

Chester Lowe

2006

Al Alexander

Jack Jordan

Louis Lee

Bill Martin

Tanna Richard

2005

Cliff Calderwood

Harold Calderwood

Tommy Hanson

Jim Lindsey

Grover Poole

Don White

2004

Joe Brown

Paul Collum

Patricia Weis

Bob Ralston

Steve Ralston

2003

Richard Crawford

Charles Lewis, III

L. E. “Gene” Keeney

Clyde “Sug” Wilson

Pat Summerall

2002

Jane Whitmore Chronister

John Daly

Walter Eugene Davis

George McKeown

Richard “Bubba” Smart

R.H. Sikes

2001

Martha Jett McAlister

Dick Murphy

Wyn Norwood

Frank Stiedle

Tommy Stobaugh

2000

Robert Dedman

Jack Fleck

Ed Harris

Ed Dell Wortz

1999

Byron Nelson

Ross Collins

Stan Lee

Lucy Byrd Mock

1998

Davis Love Jr.

Mary Perrin

Jack Stephens

Willis Watkins

1997

Miller Barber

Fred Gordy Jr.

Bill Henry

Charles Lewis Jr.

Paul Lewis

1996

Ellis Bogan

Tommy Bolt

Alice Fryer

Lou Miller

Ron Richard

Charles “Monk” Wade

1995

S. W. Creekmore

Ted Darragh

“Dutch” Harrison

Jack Robinson

Hogan Rountree

1994

Walter “Junie” Dowell

Herman Hackbarth

Don Murphy

Paul Runyan

Hattie Turnage





