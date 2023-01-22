Hamilton, Agler to be inducted in 2023

Barry Hamilton was caught off-guard when he learned about his induction into the Arkansas State Golf Association Hall of Fame.
It wasn't so much that he didn't think he deserved it. Hamilton, after all, was a two-time state champion in the 1980s and twice played at the Sunnehanna Amateur, one of the nation's premier amateur events -- highlighted by recent winners such as Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.
But, as Hamilton explained, "I didn't have a long enough or involved enough career with the ASGA." Heck, he hasn't hit a golf ball since Father's Day 2007.
Hamilton's golf accomplishments over less than two decades proved more than enough to earn him a spot in the 2023 ASGA Hall of Fame class, a select group with just Hamilton and longtime PGA professional Bill Agler.
Hamilton's playing accomplishments were one thing. In his first-ever ASGA event, the 1982 amateur championship, Hamilton won -- even though he might not have even known of the event had it not been held at his home course, the Country Club of Little Rock.
He won the 1984 match-play championship at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith as well as the 1987 Ricebelt Classic at Stuttgart Country Club and the 1988 and 1989 editions of the Maumelle Classic, while also participating in the 1987 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.
But the next part of his career spawned from happenstance.
"I had gone through a divorce and some unemployment in the early 90s," Hamilton said. "[A friend] told me I needed to call another guy that was looking for an assistant pro."
That assistant professional opportunity took Hamilton away from Central Arkansas for a brief period, as he worked at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers from 1994-95. He then had stints at Maumelle Country Club (1996-98) and Burns Park Golf Course (1998-99) before mostly stepping away from the sport.
Agler, 68, on the other hand, has been around the game since high school.
A 1971 state champion with Fort Smith High School, Agler won the next year as an individual and went on to play at the University of Arkansas. Agler quickly realized that whatever aspirations he had of competing professionally were far-fetched.
He started as an assistant pro fresh out of school in 1977 at Fort Smith's Fianna Hills Country Club before briefly holding the same role at St. Joseph (Mo.) Country Club.
Agler then returned to Northwest Arkansas in 1981 and has been there since -- 16 years at Paradise Valley Athletic Club, eight at Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club and nearly two decades at Fayetteville Country Club where he's currently the pro emeritus.
Being a PGA professional, Agler explained, has not only given him satisfaction over the years, but it's also given him several of his closest friends and enabled him to help grow the sport in the state of Arkansas, especially at the junior level.
In 2020, after being recognized with the state's Bill Strausbaugh Award in 2007, 2015 and 2017 -- given to PGA professionals for leadership and mentoring fellow pros -- Agler was inducted into the PGA South Central Hall of Fame.
That award pales in comparison to the one he learned of recently when he met with ASGA Executive Director Jay Fox at Herman's Ribhouse in Fayetteville.
"When I walked in, I saw Jay and then also in the corner was one of my other very best friends, [2020 ASGA Hall of Fame inductee] Kim Backus," Agler recalled. "[An award] means so much more when it comes from your home state. Obviously, I started crying because it really, really, really means a lot.
"All of my friends that have been inducted, they'll tell you the same thing. It's extremely special, and that's something I won't take lightly."
None
Arkansas State Golf Association Hall of Fame inductees
2022
Bill Agler
Barry Hamilton
2021
Lee Brun
Dot Germain
Dan Murphy
Trey Rutledge
Pam Spikes
2020
Kim Backus
Ernie Breckenridge
Tracy Harris
Stacy Lewis
2019
Jerald Barnett
Lisa Cornwell
Bill Hall
Jon Zieske
2018
Dawn Darter
Chris Jenkins
Brent Winston
2017
Bryce Molder
Jim O’Keane
Dan Van Horn
David White
2016
Jack O’Keefe
Julie Oxendine
Warren Stephens
2015
ASGA Centennial Banquet (No inductees)
2014
Glen Day
Barry Howard
Wes McNulty
2013
John A. Cooper Family
Ken Duke
Bev Hargraves
Orville Henry
Ginger Brown Lemm
2012
Dan Snider
Dr. Malcolm Moore Jr.
Petey King
Tim Zimmerebner
2011
Randy Beaver
Tom Raney
2010
Carolyn Creekmore
Mike Mitchell
Sam Spikes
Horace Lacey
2009
Bobby Baker
Rosey Bartlett
Jay Fox
Bobby McGee
2008
Jeff Hamm
Carl Jackson
Al Rayford
Ralph Williams
2007
Joe Bushee
Sean Fister
E.B. Gee
Pete Fleming
Chester Lowe
2006
Al Alexander
Jack Jordan
Louis Lee
Bill Martin
Tanna Richard
2005
Cliff Calderwood
Harold Calderwood
Tommy Hanson
Jim Lindsey
Grover Poole
Don White
2004
Joe Brown
Paul Collum
Patricia Weis
Bob Ralston
Steve Ralston
2003
Richard Crawford
Charles Lewis, III
L. E. “Gene” Keeney
Clyde “Sug” Wilson
Pat Summerall
2002
Jane Whitmore Chronister
John Daly
Walter Eugene Davis
George McKeown
Richard “Bubba” Smart
R.H. Sikes
2001
Martha Jett McAlister
Dick Murphy
Wyn Norwood
Frank Stiedle
Tommy Stobaugh
2000
Robert Dedman
Jack Fleck
Ed Harris
Ed Dell Wortz
1999
Byron Nelson
Ross Collins
Stan Lee
Lucy Byrd Mock
1998
Davis Love Jr.
Mary Perrin
Jack Stephens
Willis Watkins
1997
Miller Barber
Fred Gordy Jr.
Bill Henry
Charles Lewis Jr.
Paul Lewis
1996
Ellis Bogan
Tommy Bolt
Alice Fryer
Lou Miller
Ron Richard
Charles “Monk” Wade
1995
S. W. Creekmore
Ted Darragh
“Dutch” Harrison
Jack Robinson
Hogan Rountree
1994
Walter “Junie” Dowell
Herman Hackbarth
Don Murphy
Paul Runyan
Hattie Turnage