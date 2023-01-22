High school basketball roundups

SATURDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

JONESBORO 50, MARION 43 C.J. Larry drilled a huge three-pointer with 2:47 left in the game to boost Jonesboro (18-3) to a road victory over the Patriots. Larry's basket stopped a surge from Marion (16-6) and gave the Golden Hurricane a 44-39 lead. Issac Harrell had 17 points, and Deion Buford-Wesson scored 13 for Jonesboro. Kaiden Nesbitt finished with 14 points, and Donnie Cheers added 12 in the loss.

GIRLS

LA JOLLA (CALIF.) COUNTRY DAY 73, CONWAY 67 Arizona commit Breya Cunningham dominated with 36 points, 17 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks as La Jolla (19-3), ranked No. 4 in the country by ESPN, came back to beat the Lady Wampus Cats in the third place game of the GEICO Invitational in Washington, D.C. Chloe Clardy had 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals for Conway (17-5), which has lost three straight games, but two were to top five teams nationally. Emerie Bohanan had 12 points, and Alexis Cox ended with 11 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 33-26 at the half.

NORFORK 56, WEST PLAINS, MO. 39 Keely Blanchard scored 19 points as Norfork (21-5), ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, blasted Missouri's defending Class 5A champions at the Nixa, Mo., Tournament. Kiley Alman also had 19 points for the Lady Panthers.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 64, NASHVILLE 54 James Elgas scored a team-high 21 points as Arkadelphia (11-6, 3-3 4A-7) steered clear of the Scrappers.

IZARD COUNTY 56, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 48 Wyatt Buchanan had 18 points as Izard County (10-14, 5-8 2A-2) prevailed. Keaton Melton scored 12 points, and Jude Everett finished with 11 points for the Cougars.

LAKE HAMILTON 94, WHITE HALL 91, OT Zac Pennington punched his way to 30 points and five assists as Lake Hamilton (18-2, 7-1 5A-South) overcame a huge night from Jai'Chaunn Hayes to win. Ty Robinson, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career, had 27 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, and Easton Hurley added 22 points and six assists for the Wolves. Hayes paced White Hall (13-9, 4-4) with a game-high 44 points.

MARSHALL 55, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 48 Jesse Ragland went for 16 points to lead Marshall (20-5, 11-1 2A-2) to a fifth consecutive win. Dylan Tyler added 14 points for the Bobcats. Cody Hoover led all scorers with 17 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (14-14, 5-7).

MORRILTON 49, FOUNTAIN LAKE 40 Morrilton (15-7, 8-3 4A-4) completed its comeback victory by outscoring the Cobras 24-7 in the final quarter. Colby Lambert had 18 points, and Evan East contributed 10 points for Fountain Lake (15-5, 8-3).

OZARK MOUNTAIN 65, HAAS HALL ROGERS 64 Ozark Mountain (14-11, 6-4 2A-1) moved into third place in the conference by scratching out a one-point victory over Haas Hall Rogers (9-13, 5-6), which had won an earlier meeting 57-56. Hal Martin had 26 points in the loss for the Huskies, who had won three of their past four before the defeat. Zack Kublanov scored 18 points, and Max Kublanov added 14 for Haas Hall Rogers.

RECTOR 69, CROSS COUNTY 56 Cooper Rabjohn slipped free for 22 points for Rector (17-3, 8-2 2A-3), which got back to its winning ways following Tuesday's upset loss to East Poinsett County. Cash Lindsey stepped up with 15 points, and Kameron Jones had 14 for the Cougars.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 64, QUITMAN 34 Sloan-Hendrix (24-2, 12-0, 2A-2), ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, got 18 points from Braden Cox and 12 points from Harper Rorex to beat the Bulldogs. Ethan Lee had 10 points for the Greyhounds. Owen Brantley and Zane Pierce each had 11 points for Quitman (3-17, 1-11).

WATSON CHAPEL 66, WARREN 40 Khamani Cooper went over the 1,000-point plateau for his career after scoring 23 points for Watson Chapel (16-7, 6-0 4A-8). Marcus Strong added 21 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Jordan's 18 points steered Warren (4-6, 3-3).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 72, VIOLA 56 Another big game from Jacob Carlton cleared the way for West Side Greers Ferry (16-7, 9-3 1A-2). Charlton scored 37 points, Ruston Holt had 14 and Zack Birmingham finished with 11 for the Eagles. Braden Williams' 24 points led Viola (4-17, 2-9). Mason Jackson scored 12 points, and Peyton Love tallied 10 points for the Longhorns.

GIRLS

COSSATOT RIVER 45, PARIS 42 Cossatot River (14-8, 7-1 3A-4) remained in second place in the conference by stealing one on the road. The victory was also the fourth in five games for the visitors, who finished off a season sweep. Brailey Forst had 18 points, and Jayden Wells ended with 11 points for Paris (11-11, 5-3), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Annabelle Perry scored 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 56, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 22 Cydney Sanders' 15 points allowed Episcopal Collegiate (17-3, 7-1 3A-6) to stroll past the Lady Jaguars. Ashauni Corley scored 12 points while Riley Brady finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

IZARD COUNTY 64, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 37 Quin Johnson scored 20 points to push Izard County (9-13, 5-8 2A-2), which halted a two-game slide. Katie Orf chipped in 14 points for the Lady Cougars. McKenzie Massey finished with 19 points for White County Central (10-16, 1-11).

MAYFLOWER 78, BAPTIST PREP 71, OT Riley Whittington had 29 points, 9 assists and 2 rebounds to lead Mayflower (8-8, 4-3 3A-5).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 74, MARSHALL 45 Dessie McCarty had 12 of her 31 points in the first quarter as Class 2A No. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola (27-3, 11-1 2A-2) drilled the Lady Bobcats. Marlee Raby and A.J. Person both had 10 points for the Lady Warhawks. Anna Ragland knocked down five three-pointers and turned in 17 points to lead Marshall (11-10, 7-5). Audrey Blair added 13 points.

QUITMAN 65, SLOAN-HENDRIX 43 Silver Mulliniks had 34 points as Quitman (16-4, 10-2 2A-2) won its second straight game after losing three of its previous four. McKayla Gosha led Sloan-Hendrix (8-19, 3-9) with 15 points while Katelyn Graddy added 10.

VIOLA 56, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 50 A.J. McCandlis ran away for 18 points in a close 1A-2 Conference win for Viola (17-7, 8-2). Kailey Hallmark had 12 points, and Cheyenne Newberry scored 11 for the Lady Longhorns. Sam Corpier notched 13 points, and Alyssa Smith mustered up 10 for West Side Greers Ferry (9-14, 4-8).

WATSON CHAPEL 61, WARREN 23 Kha'leyce Cooper finished with 18 points for Watson Chapel (10-10, 5-1 4A-8), which has lost just once over its last eight games. Maranda Emerson and Trinity Mitchner both had 11 points for the Lady Wildcats. Aaliyah Watson led Warren (0-13, 0-6) with eight points.