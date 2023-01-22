• Ward Branch of the Supreme Court of British Columbia waded into the outsized "political firestorms" in the village of Pouce Coupe with a four-day hearing, then tossed out the defeated mayor's request to overturn the election results on the basis of six cinnamon rolls allegedly used to butter up voters.

• Matthew Benson, police chief of Cumberland, R.I., cited "a keen sense for truth and the investigative process" after a girl sent in a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks, asking if they could be tested for DNA to determine if Santa Claus is real.

• Keyshia Sanders, former constituent service manager for Jackson, Miss., pleaded guilty to stealing $54,000 in city art grants by using invoices to divert the money to herself.

• Peter Coker Jr., wanted in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme that led a small New Jersey delicatessen to be listed as a public company worth $100 million, agreed to be extradited to the U.S. after being arrested on the resort island of Phuket, Thailand.

• Kristin Carden of the Center for Biological Diversity envisions "an unparalleled conservation success story" as the group petitions the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce the threatened southern sea otter to a long stretch of the West Coast.

• Ed Mullins, former president of New York City's Sergeants Benevolent Association, pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union to finance a lifestyle that prosecutors say included high-end restaurants and luxury goods.

• Joseph Franco, a former New York City narcotics detective, is being tried on charges that he lied about witnessing drug deals, which prompted hundreds of convictions to be dismissed, but his attorney told the jurors, "Joe's on trial for doing his job."

• Todd Stanley, a police sergeant in Butler Township, Ohio, was put on leave after video showed him punching a woman several times as she was taken into custody after a dispute at a McDonald's over extra cheese on a Big Mac.

• Kerry Ellison hopes to reopen his fire-damaged Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek, W.Va., especially now that sheriff's deputies have recovered the stolen Wienerman statue, which depicts a hot dog licking its lips while holding a bottle of mustard and pouring ketchup on its head.