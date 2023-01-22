Kublanov goes mostly unnoticed by college recruiters

ROGERS —He may be the highest scorer in the area, yet one who most fans are unfamiliar with.

College basketball coaches would normally be beating on the door or constantly ringing the phone of a high school senior who averages 34.7 points per game and carries a 3.74 grade point average.

But while Zack Kublanov has drawn some interest, he’s yet to receive an offer from a college program at any level.

Kublanov plays at Haas Hall-Rogers, a charter school that moved up in classification from Class 1A to Class 2A this season. It’s not unusual for athletes in the smallest classifications to be overlooked by recruiters, who focus instead on programs in large urban areas with a history of pumping out Division I talent.

But Kublanov began turning heads with his ability and basketball I.Q., during his freshman year for the Danes.

“(Kublanov) is an incredibly intelligent player and an incredibly dynamic player,” said Haas Hall-Rogers coach Zach Herrod, who is in his fourth year with the Danes. “In one of our first games when Zack was starting as a ninth-grader on varsity, a referee came up to me about halfway through a game and said ‘coach, that Number 3 (Kublanov) sure makes your job easy.’ I said ‘yes, he does’ and he’s still doing it four years later.”

Basketball is a family thing for Kublanov, whose father, Eugene, was born in the former Soviet Union and works in Northwest Arkansas for a consulting firm and helps as an assistant coach with his son’s team.

Max Kublanov is Zack’s twin brother and teammate with the Danes and the boys have a younger sister who also attends Haas Hall-Rogers and plays basketball. Zack scored 46 in a win over Yell-ville-Summit last week and he had 33 and Max 14 when Haas Hall-Rogers defeated Eureka Springs on Jan. 10.

“That was a great team win against Yellville and we had another one recently against Eureka Springs,” Zack Kublanov said. “It’s great to see everyone jelling together and I’m excited to see what the rest of the season holds.”

There’s still much work to do for Kublanov and the Danes, who are 9-15 overall and 3-6 in 2A-1 Conference play.

Regardless of the outcome for Haas Hall-Rogers, Kublanov hopes to continue his basketball carer after this season and he has a message for those who doubt his ability.

“I hear that all the time, you’re 2A (classification),” Kublanov said. “But you can’t be bad if you’ve scored 1,000 points and average 34 points a game in your high school career. I play with some of those guys in the summer and I think I can hold my own.”

Ozark Catholic coach Cody Vaught agrees there should be room in a college program for Kublanov, who surpassed 1,000 career points as a junior and exploded for 50 points in a game earlier this season.

“I think he deserves a look, for sure,” Vaught said. “One of his greatest attributes is that he plays the same, whether his team is way ahead or struggling. That shows true character.”

At a glance

ZACK KUBLANOV

SCHOOL Haas Hall-Rogers

CLASS Senior

POSITION Guard

HEIGHT 5-10

NOTABLE Senior guard who averages 34.7 points per game with a high of 50 earlier this season. . …..Also contributes 5.6 rebounds per game and 5.9 assists per game.. ….Twin brother Max Kublanov is his teammate for Haas Hall-Rogers and the two combined for 47 points in a win over Eureka Springs earlier this month. …. The boys’ father is an assistant coach with the team and their sister is an eight-grader at Haas Hall-Rogers who also plays basketball.