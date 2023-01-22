LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City officials told of legislative agenda | Library system to host ‘Black Family Expo’

Legislative agenda of league reviewed

A memo addressed to Little Rock elected officials from City Manager Bruce Moore on Friday listed several items from the Arkansas Municipal League's legislative agenda that Moore said would benefit the city.

The city manager wrote that "staff and consultants will support [the Arkansas Municipal League's] efforts in these regards."

The items included amending Arkansas law to "ensure the constitutional right to legal counsel for Public Officials is equal to that of private citizens," allow online publication to qualify as legal publication for legal-notification purposes and "clarify what information may be released when a request is made for employees' salaries without notification to employees of the records request."

Moore also attached a bill-status report "for legislation that has been filed and is monitored by staff."

The 94th General Assembly convened for the 2023 regular session on Jan. 9.

Library set to host Black Family Expo

The Central Arkansas Library System will host a Black Family Expo on Feb. 11 to coincide with Black History Month, which begins Feb. 1.

"This event will serve as an opportunity for families to share their history, promote togetherness, and to recognize the value of the preservation of Central Arkansas's Black history," a library system news release said. "Participants will get to experience the history of other Central Arkansas families while also learning how to preserve their own family's story."

Up to 10 families will be able to display photos, documents and other memorabilia.

The free event will be held at the Pankey Community Center, 13700 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information, including how to reserve a memorabilia table or a time slot for the library system's "Mobile Memory Lab," is available at cals.org/events-classes.