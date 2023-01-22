LIVE Music: River Valley’s own JD Clayton on national tour for new album

Fort Smith native JD Clayton releases his debut full-length album "Long Way From Home" on Jan. 27. Each song shares intimate details inspired by Clayton's upbringing, about the region where he was raised and his recent life experiences as a new father. Clayton is currently on a national tour. Keep up with him at jdclaytonofficial.com

ELSEWHERE

• Dirty Flannel Shirt plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith.

• Paul Cauthen and Early James perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 4; Carson Jeffery and The Lowdown Drifters perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Jason Boland & The Stragglers play at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Ashley McBryde at 8 p.m. Feb. 24; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; and Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets and more information at fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Mildenhall with special guests Fight Dream play at 8 p.m. Jan. 27; and Like Before plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

• George Brothers plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 26; D'Elegantz Duo play at 5 p.m. and Kyle Parman & the Slidebar Band at 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

