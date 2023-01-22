Local notes: Blood donations, Apple Seeds, Griefshare

Griefshare

It hurts when someone you love dies. Find help at the weekly Griefshare support group and educational sessions from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at First Presbyterian Church of Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers, just off New Hope Road.

Griefshare is a warm and caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life's most difficult experiences. You are welcome to begin attending Griefshare at any of its 13-week sessions because each unit is self-contained.

Information: fpcrogers.com/griefshare.

Apple Seeds

Apple Seeds, a local education nonprofit, received support in 2022-23 from the Walmart Foundation to provide crucial nutrition education through their Farm Lab and Cooking In Schools programs to students affected by food insecurity.

Post-pandemic statistics show that Arkansas is in a grim place as it applies to the health of our children. According to statistics, Arkansas children ranked 46th in overall health (The Annie E. Casey Foundation's KIDS COUNT Databook) and sixth in the nation for childhood food insecurity (Feeding America). These two factors make it crucial to address nutrition and culinary skills early with children. For 15 years, Apple Seeds has been on a mission to change these statistics by empowering students to choose nutrient-dense foods.

With the grant from Walmart Foundation and other community support, Apple Seeds provides nutrition education and cooking skills to children impacted by food insecurity through field trips to Apple Seeds Teaching Farm in Fayetteville where students get hands-on garden experience to learn and get excited about where healthy food comes from. In addition, this support enables Apple Seeds to partner with local schools to provide in-school nutrition education and cooking skills to students.

This is the 10th year that the Walmart Foundation has supported Apple Seeds' programming.

Information: appleseedsnwa.org.

Red Cross

As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross celebrates those who give blood to help save lives -- especially now, as they work to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

In partnership with the National Football League, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Jan. 31 include:

Bella Vista: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 30, New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road.

Bentonville: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26, Bentonville Plaza, 609 S.W. Eighth St.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 27, Bentonville Church of Christ, 708 North Walton Blvd.

Centerton: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 23, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 950 Seba Road.

Rogers: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 24, Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25, Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd.

Eureka Springs: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway.

Fayetteville: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 23, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.; noon-4:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Unity house, 1002 W. Maple St.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan 30, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St.

Springdale: 1-6 p.m. Jan 27, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Springdale, 6738 Lynch's Prairie Court.

McCrory: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 26, McCrory High School, 509 N. Jackson.

Information: redcrossblood.org.