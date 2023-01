Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Decarlo Dwayne Carroll, 37, and Christocia Winfred Kawaley, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 13.

Franklin Elvis Jiles Jr., 26, and Kyla Samone Harris, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 13.

Colton Erik Edwards, 19, and Destney Raelynn Creekmore, 19, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 18.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available at the Jefferson County Circuit Court Office.