• Prince Harry's "Spare" sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time. Penguin Random House announced last week that Prince Harry's headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the U.S. alone. It's a number comparable to first-week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" and former first lady Michelle Obama's "Becoming," which has sold more than 17 million copies since 2018. The British publisher said "Spare" sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats -- hardback, e-book and audio -- on its first day. The overall sales total is for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets: the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. The book has come out in 15 other languages, and editions in 10 additional languages are expected. "Spare" may set records for nonfiction, but no book in memory approaches the pace of the final Harry Potter novel, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," which in 2007 sold more than 10 million copies in its first 24 hours. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, worked on his book with American novelist J.R. Moehringer, who also helped write former tennis star Andre Agassi's acclaimed "Open" and is the author of "The Tender Bar," a memoir adapted by George Clooney into a movie starring Ben Affleck.

• Sally Field will be honored at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with the SAG lifetime achievement award. The guild announced last week that Field will be the 58th recipient of the tribute, following recent honorees including Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda and Morgan Freeman. "She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity -- she just connects. That's part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career," said Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president. "Sally is a massive star with a working actor's ethos -- just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor's life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does." Field, 76, has won two Oscars (for "Norma Rae" and "Places in the Heart") and three Emmys ("Sybil," "ER," "Brothers & Sisters"). She received the National Medal of Arts in 2015 and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Her recent credits include playing Jessie Buss on "Winning Time" and the 2015 film "Hello, My Name Is Doris." She co-stars in the upcoming "80 for Brady." The SAG Awards will take place Feb. 26 in Los Angeles and be livestreamed on Netflix's YouTube channel.