North Little Rock notebook

Insalaco receiving Gadberry Award

The Board of Directors for the ACANSA Arts Festival of the South has announced that the Sixth Annual Charlotte Gadberry Award will be presented to Vincent Insalaco at the Argenta Community Theater from 6-9 p.m. on March 8.

The Charlotte Gadberry Award honors an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to the artistic community in Central Arkansas. Few in the arts community have been more dedicated to advancing local theater and theatre arts education than Vincent Insalaco.

Insalaco has been the producing artistic director of the Argenta Community Theater since its inception in 2010 when he co-founded the organization with Judy Kohn Tenenbaum. He has multiple credits as a producer, director or actor for productions and events during the past four-plus decades.

Proceeds from the Charlotte Gadberry Award Presentation support ACANSA's Free Spring Break Art Camps, which offer arts education opportunities to local students.

The purchase of $150 single tickets for the gala-style event, which includes food, drinks, and live entertainment, is available at the website acansa.org. Information about sponsorship opportunities and purchasing tables is available from ACANSA Board President John Gaudin at (501) 225-5600 or email at info@acansa.org.

The Argenta Community Theater is at 405 Main St., in downtown North Little Rock.

Ad commission adds restaurateur

Brayan McFadden, co-owner and executive chef of Brood & Barley in North Little Rock, was appointed to the North Little Rock Advertising & Promotion Commission by the City Council.

McFadden, who's from Philadelphia, has longtime experience in the restaurant industry. He moved to Arkansas to open Brood & Barley in North Little Rock in January 2020.

The North Little Rock Advertising & Promotion Commission oversees the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, the destination marketing organization for the city of North Little Rock.

Arts Foundation gets $5,700 grant

The Division of Arkansas Heritage awarded a $5,700 Public Art Grant to the Argenta Arts Foundation for "Trail of Tears at the Argenta Library."

The grant is among $32,160 in funds distributed to six Arkansas communities.

The Public Art Grant program is open to communities currently participating in the Main Street Arkansas or Downtown Network programs. The grant program assists with planning and implementation of art in places viewable by the public within the Main Street district and on gateways to Main Street districts.

The other 2022 Public Art Grant recipients are:

• Calico Rock Community Foundation Inc. for "A Run of Trout in Calico Rock," $2,500.

• Clarksville-Johnson County Chamber of Commerce for "Clarksville Mural," $4,160.

• Main Street Dumas for "Art in the Park," $3,350.

• Main Street Morrilton for "Morrilton, Small City, No Limits," $8,250.

• Main Street Ozark for "Music to Ozark" Riverfront Development, $8,200.