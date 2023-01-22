Sections
North Little Rock burglary alarm leads to homicide investigation; suspect in custody

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:11 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle in 2019.

North Little Rock police officers responding to a burglary alarm early Sunday morning found a shooting victim and have launched a homicide investigation, a news release said. 

At around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department arrived in the 2400 block of Lakeview Road in reference to a home burglary alarm, the release said Sunday afternoon. The address is about a half-mile west-southwest of the McCain Boulevard overpass crossing U.S. 67/167.

Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

North Little Rock police reported that they have a suspect in custody. The identities of the suspect and the victim were not immediately released. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Police have asked that anyone with information about the case to call the North Little Rock Police Department’s tip line at (501) 680-8439, or Detective Jeff Coburn at (501) 771-7155.

