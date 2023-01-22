Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 22, 1923

JONESBORO -- Arrangements have been made by the Jonesboro Agricultural School and the College of Agriculture at Fayetteville, together with the Extension Department of the college and farm demonstrators of the district, to conduct a co-operative short course for farmers for four days during the second week of February. ... Demonstrations and lectures will be given in live stock judging, feeding, management of soils, orcharding, cotton classing, etc. Specialists will lecture and demonstrate the work. Lectures also will be given in farm and farm power machinery. Special emphasis will be laid on the farm bureau methods of marketing cotton and live stock.

50 years ago

Jan. 22, 1973

• The Arkansas Education Association, in its second legislative bulletin, has reiterated its support for Governor Bumpers' public school kindergarten bill. In its bulletin last week the AEA said it would cost about $20 million to fund the kindergarten program. Bumpers is seeking a $10 million appropriation for the 1973-75 biennium to fund the proposal. This week's AEA bulletin, issued Saturday, said its earlier statement "seems to have been interpreted as opposition" to the kindergarten bill. "The AEA Representative Assembly has placed this Association on record in support of kindergartens," the bulletin said. "As we stated last week, we are in favor of SB 100 and HB 155 [the kindergarten bills] even though our estimates of the ultimate cost of the program are considerably higher than those of the administration."

25 years ago

Jan. 22, 1998

• Alltel Arena board Chairman Bob Russell went public Wednesday with the latest program aimed at generating private money needed to complete the facility -- 10-year, $2,000 licenses for the best seats in the house. So far, a preliminary sale of personal seat licenses to University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans season-ticket holders has yielded $1.34 million for 670 seats. License holders must also pay $150 each year to the UALR Trojan Foundation to secure their seats. While the $150 contribution is tax-deductible, the $2,000 fee is not.

10 years ago

Jan. 22, 2013

FORT SMITH -- Staff and volunteers from agencies that help the homeless in Fort Smith will spend the day today conducting an annual census of homeless people in the city. The agencies plan to have staff members count homeless people who use their facilities today, and volunteers will comb the riverfront and other areas where unsheltered homeless people live and congregate in an effort to determine their numbers. ... The Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates that states conduct a "point-in-time" survey every year to determine the number of homeless people who stay in shelters. Every other year, it also requires the survey to include those who are unsheltered, according to a news release from the Old Fort Homeless Coalition. ... Coalition President Ken Pyle said he believes annual data are important to show the community the need for a homeless campus the coalition plans to create south of downtown Fort Smith.