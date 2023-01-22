People get marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Dec. 27

James Alan Carter, 45, and Stacy Nicole Carter, 47, both of Charleston

Orie Smith Sr., 70, and Felicia Renee Scarborough, 52, both of Fort Smith

Antonio Remo Sandifer, 29, of Greenwood, and Maegan Leeann Hensley, 34, of Stilwell, Okla.

Benjamin William Klutts, 23, and Sunnie Daise McConnell, 24, both of Poteau, Okla.

Dec. 28

Elisha Benjamin Clemons, 20, of Mulberry, and Addison Clair Freeman, 19, of Hartford

Jonathan Eseroghene Okpako Jr., 26, of Van Buren, and Shaquill Trainer Smith, 31, of Fort Smith

Tam V. Nguyn, 55, and Anh T. Pham, 58, both of Fort Smith

Dec. 29

Michal Ray Phan, 30, and Kaitlyn Nicole Jons, 26, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Lane Taylor, 31, and Sarah Christine Kersey, 23, both of Charleston

Kyle Wayne Flanigan, 30, and Champagne N.B. Mingboupha, 29, both of Fort Smith

Richard Lee Reeder, 28, and Julia Lee Ann Rieger, 26, both of Fort Smith

William J. Ramsey, 60, and Angela D. Ramsey, 55, both of Fort Smith

Lori Ann Lewis, 55, and Ginger L. Wallace, 49, both of Hackett

Denisha Ann Collingsworth, 26, and Davina Fay Lorick, 42, both of Fort Smith

Randall Ray Butler, 39, and Jenny Lee Adams, 34, both of Van Buren

Steven Edward Gunter, 26, and Cassidy Peyton Gstattenbauer, 27, both of Arkoma, Okla.

Dec. 30

Larry Don Pendleton, 56, and Alma Bohorquez, 33, both of Fort Smith

Steven Anthony Hamilton, 32, and Darlene M. Janway, 47, both of Greenwood

Adren Ryan Hamel, 26, and Ashley Dawn Brittain, 29, both of Poteau, Okla.

Robert Stephen Nix, 41, and Glenda Ashley Nicole Nix, 34, both of Fort Smith

Eric Ray Pershica, 45, and Tiffany K. Cooper, 38, both of Durant, Okla.

Shannon B. Perkins, 52, and Angela Lynn Gutierrez, 52, both of Fort Smith

Johan Samir Pena Cossio, 35, and Debora Valenzuela, 27, both of Mustang, Okla.

Emory Zane Honey, 19, Booneville, and Aiyana Renee Lloyd, 18, Branch

Bobby Adam Hutson, 37, and Dakota Jordan Haynes, 30, both of Ozark

Joshua Allen Toney, 37,and Tiffany Mae Price, 38, both of Webbers Falls, Okla.

Troy Allan Orr, 32, and Shelby Dawn Floyd, 28, both of Fort Smith

Richard Arturo Alido Gray, 20, and Kaitlyn Marie Cooper, 25, both of Fort Smith

Kassandra Jean Cullipher, 41, and Addison Shea Brown, 25, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Patrick Shelby Morris, 34, and Sarah Jane Pendleton, 31, both of Hartford

Jan. 3

Jacob Christopher Zluticky, 22, Rogers, and Sarah Danielle Schneider, 21, Fort Smith

Charles Matthew Powell, 48, and Linda Ann Been, 50, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Chad M. Shaffer, 49, Fort Smith, and Kathy Diane Crownover, 54, Barling

Caleb Joseph Fisher, 34, and Zoe Sue Molina Davis, 26, both of Fort Smith

Jan. 4

Benjamin J. Hobbs, 40, and Allyson Lee Flaherty, 26, both of Fort Smith

Dustin Keith Decker, 25, and Kayla ShiAnne Laneave, 25, both of Greenwood

Jan. 5

Rulon William Ramirez, 34, and Cassandra Faye Mounger, 33, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Jan. 6

Casey Charles Cox, 39, of Heavener, Okla., and Alisa D. Easley, 42, of Wister, Okla.

Roman Charles Allen Williams, 31, and Chelsae Amber Terhune, 30, both of Fort Smith

Larry Bob Barnard, 61, and Bobbi Roxanna Barnard, 57, both of Lavaca

John Tucker Shaw, 49, and Martha Tennille Palmer, 45, both of Fort Smith

Jan. 9

Esteban Bello Leyva, 43, and Alfonsa Guerrero, 40, both of Fort Smith

Jackson Thomas Cole, 23, and Jayden Alena Potter, 22, both of Keota, Okla.

Joseph Shad Trusty II, 19, Fort Smith, and Kaslyn Shelby Jane Hatton, 18, Van Buren