Police beat: Person in custody after LR standoff; NLR police charge man in carjacking

Person in custody after LR standoff

One person was "in custody" Saturday after negotiators with the police SWAT team went to a south Little Rock apartment building where a person had barricaded themselves inside after a disturbance, police said in a tweet.

The SWAT team was at 11 Terrace Place, according to a tweet from the Little Rock department.

The city's dispatch log showed a report of a disturbance with a weapon at that address at 4:41 p.m. In a follow-up tweet at 8:35 p.m., police said the call-out had ended with "the subject in custody."

NLR police charge man in carjacking

North Little Rock police on Friday morning arrested a man who faces multiple felony charges after police say he stole a woman's car and then fled from police, according to an arrest report.

Just before 9 a.m., a woman told police that a man, later identified as Kenny Woods, 52, had pulled her from her Honda Accord near 4320 E. McCain Blvd. and drove off in the car. The woman reported pain and scrapes from being hauled from the vehicle and thrown to the ground.

An officer reported spotting the stolen car on Arkansas 161 around 10:20 a.m. and gave chase. Woods drove the wrong way onto the off ramp of Interstate 40 and then ditched the vehicle, fleeing into a wooded area before being arrested with the help of a police dog, police said.

Police said a search of the vehicle located power tools reported stolen out of Conway, and they also reported finding a pill bottle of Xanax in Woods' pocket. He is faces charges of felony robbery, theft of property, fleeing and theft by receiving as well as misdemeanor charges of fleeing and drug possession.

Woods was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday night on a $30,000 bond, the online inmate roster showed.