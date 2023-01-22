PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

GIRLS

FS NORTHSIDE 67, SPRINGDALE 38

The Lady Bears opened the second half with their biggest scoring run of the game with 12 straight points and took control with 41 points in the second half. Karys Washington scored 23 points, including 17 in the first half, and yanked down 17 rebounds. Cherish Blackmon added 14 points and had 10 rebounds. Erianna Gooden scored 10 points with six in the last quarter and controlled 14 boards. Anniyah Brewer scored nine points and Kaydence Flemming seven, both off the bench. Northside (15-3, 6-1) led 13-10 after a quarter and 26-17 at the half before a 17-11 advantage in the third quarter. The Lady Bears then put the game away with a 24-10 edge in the final quarter. Northside had a 63-32 advantage on the boards, including 25 offensive rebounds. Charlee Hudson led Springdale (11-9, 2-5) with 16 points. Aubriana Wilson added 10 points.

ROGERS 59, ROGERS HERITAGE 47

Aubrey Treadwell and Brooklyn Owens combined for 47 points as Rogers earned a home win over Heritage and knocked the Lady War Eagles out of first place in the 6A-West Conference standings. The Lady Mounties (8-11, 3-3) scored the game’s first seven points and led by as many as 14 points as Owens’ back-to-back buckets gave Rogers a 29-15 cushion with 2:46 left in the first half. Heritage (16-4, 5-2) pulled within 42-35 to end the third quarter, and Carlee Casteel’s two free throws with 5 minutes left to play made it a 44-43 game. After the Lady War Eagles missed a chance to take the lead, Rogers regrouped and took over the game. Treadwell, who was out for a short while with a hurt ankle, finished with 24 points while Owens added 23, even though both players dealt with a little foul trouble. Casteel led Heritage with 2o points, while Ruthie Milan chipped in 11.

FAYETTEVILLE 66, FS SOUTHSIDE 54

The Lady Bulldogs (10-10, 3-4) used a 19-6 fourth quarter to rally past the Mavericks (6-14, 1-6) in 6A-West action at Bulldog Arena Friday night. Southside led 48-47 after three quarters but went cold in the final 8 minutes of the game as Fayetteville took advantage. Wynter Beck scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Lady Bulldogs while Maiesha Washington poured in 21. Sophia Neihouse scored 13 points to lead Southside while Sierra Smith and Tinsley Freeman each added 10.

VAN BUREN 59, HARRISON 55

Van Buren outscored Harrison 18-4 in the third quarter and earned a 5A-West Conference victory in Goblin Arena. The outburst helped the Lady Pointers (11-9, 3-2) turn an eight-point halftime deficit into a 48-42 lead, then they held off the Lady Goblins (7-11, 1-4) over the final 8 minutes. Carter Myers had 15 points on five 3-pointers, three of those in the big third quarter, to lead Van Buren, while Holli Ming added 11. Claire Cecil had 13 points to lead four Harrison players in double figures, followed by London Lee with 11 while Clare Barger and Brooklyn Mitchell added 10 apiece.

SILOAM SPRINGS 51, RUSSELLVILLE 42

Siloam Springs stormed back from an early 13-point deficit to earn a 5A-West road win over Russellville at Cyclone Arena. The Lady Panthers (11-8, 4-1) trailed 16-5 after the first quarter and 21-8 early in the second before finishing the first half on a 13-2 run to pull within 23-21 at halftime, aided by eight points off the bench from Sophie Stephenson. Siloam Springs took the lead in the third quarter and led 36-33 going into the fourth. Emily Keehn scored a career-high 23 points and Brooke Smith added 10 for Siloam Springs. Taleigha Ealy led Russell-ville (16-5, 3-2) with 15 points with Brenna Burk scoring all 11 of her points in the first quarter and Zariyah Willis adding 10.

VALLEY SPRINGS 67, FLIPPIN 48

Savannah Ketchum scored all 10 of her points during a 14-4 Valley Springs run in the third quarter as the Tigers defeated Flippin and remained tied with Bergman in the 3A-1 Conference standings. Valley Springs (21-9, 6-1) led 17-15 after one quarter and 34-25 at halftime before the Lady Tigers pulled away with their third-quarter outburst. Macy Willis had 25 points to lead Valley Springs. Ally Hodges had 13 points for Flippin, which handed Bergman its first league loss Tuesday night, while Brooklyn Leininger added 11. Valley Springs returns to action Monday with conference games against Lincoln. The games were moved from Tuesday because of the threat of inclement weather.

GENTRY 45, BERRYVILLE 38

Gentry claimed an 11-5 lead after one quarter and proceeded to defeat Berryville during 4A-1 Conference action in Bobcats Arena. Alyssa McCarty had 13 points to lead the Lady Pioneers (17-6, 7-1), who led 26-20 at halftime and 39-31 after three quarters. Reese Hester added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Gentry, while Mia Thurman and Kaylin Smith had eight points apiece for Berryville.

GRAVETTE 53, HUNTSVILLE 45

Gravette jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and went on to celebrate its basketball homecoming with a 4A-1 Conference win over Huntsville. Dalace Wishon had 13 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lady Lions (11-8, 5-3), whose lead was cut to 27-23 at halftime before they bounced back and owned a 38-33 cushion after three quarters. Brynn Romine and Alexa Parker added 11 points apiece for Gravette while Keeley Elsea chipped in 10. Julie Emitt had 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Huntsville (5-11, 4-4).

LINCOLN 66, GREEN FOREST 58

Sarah Snodgrass scored 32 points, 22 of them coming in the second half, as Lincoln claimed a 3A-1 Conference victory at Green Forest. The Lady Wolves snapped a 10-10 deadlock to take a 23-18 halftime lead, then doubled their offensive output in the third quarter for a 46-39 cushion. Snodgrass was the only Lincoln player in double figures. Gina Gonzales had 21 points for Green Forest, followed by Alivia Norton with 12.

KINGSTON 49, LEAD HILL 23

Kingston pulled away from Lead Hill with a 19-5 run in the second quarter as the Lady Yellowjackets claimed a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Lead Hill. The outburst helped Kingston turn a seven-point lead into a 32-11 halftime cushion, and the Lady Yellowjackets led 40-20 after three quarters. Karli Myers had 12 points and was the only Kingston player in double figures.

ALMA 51, GREENBRIER 30

Lydia Mann hit a 3-pointer as the first half ended and Jordan Gramlich continued her dominant play at home with 23 points, five rebounds and three steals as Alma rolled to a win over Greenbrier in 5A-West play. Gramlich, a sophomore, is averaging 20.2 points over her last three games. Senior Presli Taylor added to her school record for 3-pointers with four more in Friday’s win. Taylor had 14 points. She has 169 career 3-pointers. The Lady Airedales (6-10, 2-3) host Greenwood Tuesday. Jade Steele led Greenbrier (4-15, 0-5) with eight points. Greenbrier was 6-of-32 from the 3-point line and shot just 26 percent (11-of-42) from the field.

BOONEVILLE 44, CEDARVILLE 13

Junior Alexis Franklin scored 12 points, pulled down six rebounds, gobbled up six steals, and dished out four assists to lead Booneville to a rout of Cedarville in 3A-4 play Friday. The Ladycats (10-4, 6-0) have won 23 straight conference games. In addition to Franklin’s solid effort, Linley Garrett and Carah Miller scored 10 points apiece, with Garrett pulling down six rebounds and Miller five. Booneville’s Karmen Kent added six points and seven boards. Serenity Johnson led Cedarville (8-13, 2-5) six points. Booneville begins a four-game road swing at Hackett Tuesday. The Ladycats and Lady Pirates meet again Jan. 28.

HACKETT 48, DANVILLE 36

Mackenzie Mendenhall scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to pace Hackett to a win over Danville in 3A-4 play. The Lady Hornets got 11 and 10 points, respectively, from Aailyah Escoffier and Teonna Best. Best also had seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. Hackett’s Olivia Bouse had seven points and a team-high nine rebounds. The Lady Hornets (10-5, 5-2) have won five of six. Hackett will host first-place Booneville on Tuesday.

COSSATOT RIVER 45, PARIS 42

The Paris Lady Eagles dropped a tough decision to Cossatot River Friday in 3A-4 action. Brailey Forst led Paris (5-3 in league play) with 18 points. Jayden Wells and Annabelle Perry finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Eagles (11-11). Preslee Bowman added three points. The Lady Eagles host Two Rivers Tuesday.

PULASKI ACADEMY 50, CLARKSVILLE 47

Madison Sanders scored 19 points and handed out five assists to help power Pulaski Academy to a win over Clarksville in nonconference play. Adilyn Cummings and Ivy Miller finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Panthers (4-14). Shelby Ross finished with nine points, and Macy Weathers and Fallon Houston had seven and six points, respectively. The Lady Panthers resume 4A-4 play Tuesday against Mena.

COUNTY LINE 71, FOUNDER’S CLASSICAL 12

Bethany Stewart scored 21 points to pace the County Line Lady Indians to a win over Founder’s Classical in 1A-1 West action. July Moua and Jayleigh Smith finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Lady Indians. County Line (4-19, 3-3) travels to Decatur Monday.

MENA 46, OZARK 45

Emily Leonard and Madi Lyle combined for 30 points to pace Mena to a one-point win over the Ozark Lady Hillbillies. Leonard had 16 for the Lady Bearcats, 13-6, 7-2. Briley Burns led Ozark (9-11, 4-5) with a game-high 24 points.

BOYS

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 49, BENTONVILLE WEST 35

The surging Wildcats are back in the 6A-West chase after knocking off previously unbeaten Bentonville West in Wildcat Arena. Har-Ber (13-5, 5-2) won its third straight conference game as Jaxon Conley scored 14 points and was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Nate Kingsbury finished with 13 including three three-pointers with two coming in the fourth quarter. West (17-2, 6-1) struggled offensively, scoring just three points in the first quarter. Tucker Anderson was the only Wolverine in double-figures with 11 points.

MOUNTAIN HOME 63, GREENWOOD 51

Behind a game-high 20 points from Braiden Dewey, the Bombers left H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena with a road conference win Friday night. Dewey had a big night behind both Ryder McClain and McGee Harris each finishing with 11 points. Greenwood (5-14, 0-5 5A-West) was led by LJ Robins (12 points), Aiden Kennon (10 points) and Dawson Holt (10 points). Mountain Home (11-10, 2-3) held just a 14-12 advantage after a quarter. They then opened up that lead to 28-19 heading into halftime. The Bombers took a 52-38 edge through three quarters after a strong frame from Harris, who scored all of his 11 points right after the break. Dewey helped put the game away late in the final quarter, as he finished with seven of the team’s 11 fourth-quarter points.

SILOAM SPRINGS 45, RUSSELLVILLE 38

Siloam Springs remained in a tie for first place in the 5A-West with a 45-38 win at Russellville on Friday night at Cyclone Arena. The Panthers (12-7, 4-1) led 35-32 going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Cyclones 10-6 in the final quarter to pull away for the win. Dalton Newman led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Nate Vachon had 15 with 13 of that coming in the second half. Caleb Carter led Russellville with 10 points.

THE NEW SCHOOL 47, MULBERRY 15

The New School held Mulberry without a point for the entire second and fourth quarters en route to a 1A-1 West Conference victory at Mulberry. The Cougars (27-2, 8-1) owned a 26-6 halftime lead, thanks to their 16-0 run in the second quarter. The New School then stretched it out to a 41-15 lead to close out the third quarter. Jackson Harris had 21 points to lead a trio of Cougars in double figures. Evan Goldman added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Quintus McNeal also had 10 points.

KINGSTON 57, LEAD HILL 48

Caiden Fancher had 23 points to lead Kingston to a 1A-1 East Conference victory over host Lead Hill. The Yellowjackets (16-11, 9-2) held on to a slim 25-23 lead at halftime, then extended that to a 41-37 margin to end the third quarter. Ethan Clark added 17 points for Kingston. Quintin Sewell had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Lead Hill, while Kaden Baker almost had a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

FARMINGTON 84, PRAIRIE GROVE 28

Farmington raced to leads of 25-5 after one quarter and 53-13 at halftime while trouncing Prairie Grove in 4A-1 Conference action. Junior guard Layne Taylor scored all 17 of his points in the first half after being honored before the game for surpassing 2,000 points for his high school career. Thirteen players scored at least one point for Farmington (24-0, 8-0), including Jaxon Berry, who added 14. Eric Henderson scored seven points to lead the Tigers. Farmington returns to action Monday night with a home game against Berryville. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was moved up a day because of the threat of inclement weather.

ELKINS 53, WEST FORK 44

Elkins used balanced scoring to defeat West Fork in 3A-1 Conference play. Steven Holland scored 14 points to lead Elkins (13-10, 4-3), which led 18-11 after one quarter and 32-24 at halftime. Trace Keller added 13 points and John Townsend 11 for the Elks. Cade Erickson scored 17 points and Eli Howerton 10 for West Fork (14-6, 5-2).

ALPENA 58, MOUNT JUDEA 19

Keaton Toliver had 11 points in the first quarter and finished with 17 as Alpena defeated Mount Judea in 1A-1 East Conference action. The Leopards (9-18, 7-5) took control early with a 22-4 lead after one quarter and extended it to 38-15 at halftime and 52-19 after three quarters. D.J. Evans added 11 and Cody Block 10 for Alpena. Kaiden Clayborn led Mount Judea with seven points.

BERRYVILLE 55, GENTRY 24

Berryville limited Gentry to just 13 points over the last three quarters and claimed a 4A-1 Conference victory over the Pioneers at home. The Bobcats (17-6, 5-3) trailed 13-9 after one quarter, then went on a 22-4 run over the next 8 minutes to claim a 31-17 halftime lead. Berryville then went on a 20-6 run in the third quarter to blow the game open. Jake Wilson had all nine of Berryville’s first-quarter points and finished with 26 to lead the Bobcats while D.J. Colbert added 16. Hayden Henry had 11 points for Gentry.

HARRISON 59, VAN BUREN 50

Harrison retained its share of first place in the 5A-West Conference standings as the Goblins used a third-quarter outburst to defeat Van Buren in Goblin Arena. Harrison (14-6, 4-1) hit six of its 10 3-point shots during the third quarter and outscored Van Buren 23-10, which allowed the Goblins to erase a one-point halftime deficit and claim a 48-36 lead. William Scribner had 15 points to lead four Harrison players in double figures, followed by Blake Shrum with 12, Cole Cecil with 11 and Kason Hilligoss with 10. Jaxon Cazzell led Van Buren (12-9, 3-2) with 16 points, while Drew Brasuell added 13 and Connor Myers chipped in 10. Harrison coach David Stahler was also honored Friday for picking up his 600th career victory, which helped against Dumas during the Lendel Thomas Classic last month.

VALLEY SPRINGS 62, FLIPPIN 59

Dason Hensley had 20 points to lead Valley Springs to a 3A-1 Conference victory at Flippin. The Tigers (18-14, 5-2) held a 16-12 lead in the first quarter, then held on as Flippin trimmed it to 37-34 at halftime and 45-44 after three quarters. Maddax Johnson added 12 points for Valley Springs, which travels to Lincoln for league action Monday night.

EUREKA SPRINGS 43, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 41

Dylan Johnson finished with a double-double as Eureka Springs survived to take a 2A-1 Conference victory over Yellville-Summit. The Highlanders (15-9, 4-5) had their two-point lead when they turned the ball over with 9 seconds remaining. Yell-ville-Summit missed one shot, then had another chance with 1.7 seconds after Eureka Springs knocked the ball out of bounds. The Panthers went for a 3-pointer and the win, but the shot went in and out of the basket as time expired. Johnson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Highlanders, while Shane Holloway added 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

GREENBRIER 49, ALMA 43

Senior Jace Dunlap hit six free throws in the final 52.8 Friday to help lead Green-brier to a win over Alma in 5A-West play. The Panthers (10-9, 4-1) are tied for a share of the conference lead with Harrison and Siloam Springs. Dunlap led the winners with 20 points. He hit four 3-pointers and helped the slow-starting Panthers overcome a six-point halftime deficit. Sophomore Camden Curd’s three first-half 3-pointers helped Alma build a 19-13 halftime lead. But Greenbrier outscored the Airedales, 17-9, in the third quarter. The Airedales led briefly (33-30) in the fourth. Curd and sophomore Israel Towns-Robinson led the Airedales (4-15, 1-4) with 11 points apiece. Towns-Robinson also added nine rebounds. Lawson Worthey added six points and seven rebounds for the Panthers.

BOONEVILLE 68, CEDARVILLE 54

Booneville erased an early 19-13 deficit with a big second-quarter run that carried the Bearcats to a victory over upstart Cedarville Friday in 3A-4 play. The Bearcats (8-5, 4-2) have won four in a row. Jace Washburn and Raiden Ferguson finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the winners. Colten Fisher and Dakota Mattison finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the winners. Lane Hightower led the Pirates (8-10, 5-2) with 20 points. Hayden Morton, on the heels of Tuesday’s 49-point explosion against Paris, added 13 points. Cedarville’s Brady Hightower scored 10 points.

PARIS 65, COSSATOT RIVER 32

The Paris Eagles had a nice bounce-back win Friday. Jesse Wells and Sam Muldrow scored 23 points apiece to power the Eagles to a win over Cossatot River in 3A-4 play. The win snapped a mini two-game losing skid. Paris (11-7, 6-2) will host Two Rivers Tuesday. The Eagles defeated the Gators last month, 54-25. Dillon Loving and Landon Phillips led the Eagles (10-12, 3-5) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

HACKETT 51, DANVILLE 45

Hackett’s 2-5 conference record is a handful of plays from being 7-0 or at worse 5-2. Friday, the Hornets got 28 points from leading scorer Eli Slavens and defeated Danville in 3A-4 play. The Hornets have lost all five conference games by two, two, five, seven, and four points. Slavens, who had 35 points in the team’s previous game, a 59-55 loss to Charleston, is averaging 21.9 points per game. Hayden Foster Jr. added 11 points in Friday’s victory. The Hornets (8-8, 2-5) host Booneville Tuesday.

MANSFIELD 61, FUTURE SCHOOL 34

Clint Stovall and Daniel Burton combined for 41 points Friday to power the Mansfield Tigers to a win over Future School, the Tigers’ fifth straight victory. Stovall led the winners (11-8, 6-2) with a game-high 22 points. Travis Tobey and Drew Elmore finished with six points each. Braxton Byers had three points for the Tigers, and Peyton Martin and Zach Hays-lip added two apiece. Mansfield will host Lavaca Tuesday.

CLARKVILLE 53, PULASKI ACADEMY 49

In a rematch of the 2011 state title game, Clarksville defeated Pulaski Academy Friday in nonconference action. Luke Siebenmorgen and Kaden Martinez combined for 25 points to power the Panthers (3-16) to the victory. Siebenmoregen finished with 13 points. Cannon Davis and Braxton Payne had nine points each, and Gage Reed had four points, and Jeremiah Estep and Kole Lindsey finished with three points. The Panthers resume 4A-4 play Tuesday against Mena.

GUY-PERKINS 56, SCRANTON 40

Ashton Ealy and Corey Terrell combined for 39 points to power Guy-Perkins to a win over Scranton in 1A-4 play Friday. Ealy set the tone early by scoring 17 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter. Colin Fisher and Miles Hale had nine and eight points, respectively, for the Thunderbirds, 15-8, 6-3. Daegon Beshears and Conner Pintado led the Rockets (9-11, 1-6) with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

OZARK MOUNTAIN 65, HAAS HALL-ROGERS 64

Ethan Brumley scored 21 points to lead Ozark Mountain past Haas Hall-Rogers. Gavin Freeman added 14 points for Ozark Mountain (14-11, 6-4) while Hal Martin scored 26 to lead Haas Hall-Rogers. Zack Kublanov added 18 points while his twin brother, Max Kublanov, contributed 12 points for the Danes (9-15, 3-6).

HUNTSVILLE 71, GRAVETTE 41

The Eagles had four players score in double-figures in a 30-point win Friday night in 4A-1 Conference action. Troy Lambert knocked down five three-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points for Huntsville (13-7, 7-1). Kayden McCubbin scored 13 points, and Mason Davidson and Kobe Ogned finished with 12 points each.

