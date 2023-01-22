QBs in top form for divisional tilt

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Dak Prescott shook off some late-season struggles and once again looked in top form in Dallas' playoff opener.

Brock Purdy looked just as good as he has ever since stepping in as the starter in San Francisco, part of his improbable journey from seventh-round pick to playoff quarterback.

With both QBs coming off impressive games in the wild-card round, the Cowboys and 49ers look like offensive juggernauts heading into today's matchup in the divisional round.

Prescott threw for 305 yards and four TDs and ran for another score in Dallas' win at Tampa Bay, setting a franchise record by accounting for five TDs in a playoff game.

It was a far cry from the way Prescott ended the regular season with 11 interceptions in his final seven games.

"Dak has always been a challenge," 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said. "[He's] a pure pocket passer who can make all the throws in there and read the defense really well and get the ball to the right spots and do it accurately. That's why he's had the career he has and when things do break down, he's got a knack for how to get out of that pocket and make some off-schedule plays and that's why he has had such a successful career so far."

While Prescott getting back to that form should be little surprise, Purdy's performance has been less expected.

The player picked last in April's draft has played like a star since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13. Purdy has thrown at least two TD passes in seven consecutive games and has won all six starts while running an offense filled with playmakers like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, and a solid offensive line.

He threw for 332 yards and three TDs and ran for a score in a win over Seattle, becoming the first rookie QB to account for four TDs in a playoff game and throwing for the most yards by a rookie in a playoff win since Sammy Baugh in 1937.

"I definitely won't underestimate him," Dallas All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons said. "He might have surprised some people early on into thinking no rookie is going to come in and beat us and he's taken them this far. Super excited to go against him to see what he's got."

The teams will meet in the playoffs for the second consecutive year after one of the league's fiercest rivalries took more than a quarter-century postseason break.

This will be the ninth time these franchises have met in the postseason, tied for the most of any matchup in the Super Bowl era with San Francisco against Green Bay and Dallas against the Rams.

Dallas has won five of the previous eight but lost 23-17 to San Francisco in the wild-card round last year, a loss that still stings.

"We get a chance to go back and at their place, do something that we want to do," Prescott said.

Cowboys at 49ers

5:30 p.m. (Fox)

LINE 49ers by 3 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 19-18-1; 49ers won at Cowboys 23-17 on Jan. 16, 2022 in NFC wild-card round

LAST WEEK Cowboys won at Buccaneers 31-14; 49ers beat Seahawks 41-23

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;49ERS (RK)

(9) 135.2;RUSH;138.8 (8)

(14) 219.8;PASS;226.8 (13)

(11) 354.9;YARDS;365.6 (5)

(4) 27.5;POINTS;26.5 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;49ERS (RK)

(22) 129.3;RUSH;77.7 (2)

(8) 200.9;PASS;222.9 (20)

(12) 330.2;YARDS;300.6 (1)

(T5) 20.1;POINTS;16.3 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is the only NFL player with at least one passing touchdown and rushing score in four consecutive playoff games. He accounted for 5 TDs against the Bucs, the first Dallas QB to do that in a playoff game. ... 49ers QB Brock Purdy will be trying to join Joe Flacco (2008) and Mark Sanchez (2009) as the only rookie QBs to win two playoff starts. Purdy is 6-0 as a starter and has thrown at least 2 TD passes in 7 straight games.

FILE -Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, center left rear, with help in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The 49ers-Cowboys playoff history is a rich one from back-to-back conference title games in the early 1970s, the iconic “Catch” in the 1981 season and then the heated rivalry in the 1990s when the Cowboys won the first two meetings on the way to Super Bowl titles and then the Niners took the third game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy passes against Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of an NFC wild-card NFL football playoff game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)



Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) misses a fourth extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Maher missed the kick. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

