BOYS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1. Blytheville;4A-3;22-0
COMMENT Chickasaws can blow out teams, but they win close ones, too.
2. Little Rock Central;6A-Central;19-3
COMMENT Tigers have Southwest before welcoming Jonesboro to Little Rock.
3. Bentonville;6A-West;16-3
COMMENT Big slate upcoming with games at No. 7 Springdale and Fayetteville.
4. Jonesboro;6A-Central;17-3
COMMENT Blair stepped up big time in Memphis to help Golden Hurricane roll.
5. Bentonville West;6A-West;17-2
COMMENT Tough shooting night was the culprit in Friday's loss to Har-Ber.
6. Marion;5A-East;16-5
COMMENT Cheers, Buckingham help deliver Clark his 100th victory at Marion.
7. Springdale;6A-West;17-4
COMMENT Price's 'Dogs have a chance to make another statement Tuesday.
8. Pine Bluff;5A-South;14-6
COMMENT Zebras continue their dominance over Hot Springs with 27-point rout.
9. Lake Hamilton;5A-South;18-2
COMMENT Robinson and Pennington duo was simply deadly against White Hall.
10. Farmington; 4A-1;23-0
COMMENT Taylor cracked the 2,000-point mark, but he's nowhere near done.
CLASS 6A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Little Rock Central;19-3
2. Bentonville;16-3
3. Jonesboro;17-3
4. Bentonville West;17-2
5. Springdale;17-4
6. North Little Rock;13-5
CLASS 5A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Marion;16-5
2. Pine Bluff;14-6
3. Lake Hamilton;18-2
4. Nettleton;15-5
5. Sylvan Hills;12-8
6. Maumelle;13-9
CLASS 4A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Blytheville;22-0
2. Farmington;23-0
3. Little Rock Christian;15-6
4. Magnolia;13-1
5. Dardanelle;21-3
6. Watson Chapel;16-7
CLASS 3A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Bergman;25-4
2. Dumas;16-7
3. Osceola;8-3
4. Episcopal Collegiate;16-5
5. Manila;17-4
6. Central Ark. Christian;14-6
CLASS 2A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Sloan-Hendrix;24-2
2. Lavaca;20-4
3. Marianna;15-5
4. Fordyce;16-1
5. Rector;17-3
6. Marshall;20-5
CLASS 1A
TEAM;RECORD
1. County Line;29-0
2. The New School;27-2
3. Marked Tree;16-2
4. Wonderview;19-5
5. Bradley;22-3
6. Nevada;20-3
GIRLS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1. Conway;6A-Central;17-4
COMMENT Lady Wampus Cats proved that they can play with the nation's best.
2. North Little Rock;6A-Central;18-3
COMMENT It's back to business as usual for NLR after enjoying a short vacation.
3. Greenwood;5A-West;18-2
COMMENT Trusty delivered exactly when the Lady Bulldogs needed her to.
4. Cabot;6A-Central;18-2
COMMENT Lady Panthers get a big win over ultra-tough Bryant behind Miller.
5. Nashville;4A-7;16-3
COMMENT Dean and the Scrapperettes may get pushed Tuesday at Magnolia.
6. West Memphis;5A-East;17-3
COMMENT It's 10 and counting for the Lady Blue Devils, who have GCT next.
7. Farmington;4A-1;21-1
COMMENT Next six games will alternate on the road and home. ... Will it matter?
8. Morrilton;4A-4;20-3
COMMENT A much-needed break before embarking on three-game road trip.
9. Bentonville;6A-West;16-5
COMMENT One game, one big accomplishment for the Lady Tigers vs. Northside.
10. Fort Smith Northside;6A-West;15-3
COMMENT In true Lady Bears form, they respond to loss with a blowout.
CLASS 6A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Conway;17-4
2. North Little Rock;18-3
3. Cabot;18-2
4. Bentonville;16-5
5. Fort Smith Northside;15-3
6. Rogers Heritage;16-4
CLASS 5A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Greenwood;18-2
2. West Memphis;17-3
3. Benton;15-3
4. Vilonia;16-3
5. Little Rock Parkview;13-5
6. Nettleton;15-3
CLASS 4A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Nashville;16-3
2. Farmington;21-1
3. Morrilton;20-3
4. Clinton;16-6
5. Star City;19-2
6. Southside Batesville;16-3
CLASS 3A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Salem;17-3
2. Lamar;16-2
3. Bergman;23-4
4. Melbourne;12-6
5. Helena;18-1
6. Harding Academy;14-4
CLASS 2A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Mount Vernon-Enola;27-3
2. Conway Christian;18-5
3. Bigelow;16-4
4. Hector;13-4
5. Mansfield;17-3
6. Yellville-Summit;14-3
CLASS 1A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Mammoth Spring;26-3
2. Norfork;21-5
3. Nemo Vista;15-6
4. Wonderview;16-7
5. Dermott;18-6
6. Kirby;19-4