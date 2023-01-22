



BOYS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1. Blytheville;4A-3;22-0

COMMENT Chickasaws can blow out teams, but they win close ones, too.

2. Little Rock Central;6A-Central;19-3

COMMENT Tigers have Southwest before welcoming Jonesboro to Little Rock.

3. Bentonville;6A-West;16-3

COMMENT Big slate upcoming with games at No. 7 Springdale and Fayetteville.

4. Jonesboro;6A-Central;17-3

COMMENT Blair stepped up big time in Memphis to help Golden Hurricane roll.

5. Bentonville West;6A-West;17-2

COMMENT Tough shooting night was the culprit in Friday's loss to Har-Ber.

6. Marion;5A-East;16-5

COMMENT Cheers, Buckingham help deliver Clark his 100th victory at Marion.

7. Springdale;6A-West;17-4

COMMENT Price's 'Dogs have a chance to make another statement Tuesday.

8. Pine Bluff;5A-South;14-6

COMMENT Zebras continue their dominance over Hot Springs with 27-point rout.

9. Lake Hamilton;5A-South;18-2

COMMENT Robinson and Pennington duo was simply deadly against White Hall.

10. Farmington; 4A-1;23-0

COMMENT Taylor cracked the 2,000-point mark, but he's nowhere near done.

CLASS 6A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Little Rock Central;19-3

2. Bentonville;16-3

3. Jonesboro;17-3

4. Bentonville West;17-2

5. Springdale;17-4

6. North Little Rock;13-5

CLASS 5A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Marion;16-5

2. Pine Bluff;14-6

3. Lake Hamilton;18-2

4. Nettleton;15-5

5. Sylvan Hills;12-8

6. Maumelle;13-9

CLASS 4A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Blytheville;22-0

2. Farmington;23-0

3. Little Rock Christian;15-6

4. Magnolia;13-1

5. Dardanelle;21-3

6. Watson Chapel;16-7

CLASS 3A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Bergman;25-4

2. Dumas;16-7

3. Osceola;8-3

4. Episcopal Collegiate;16-5

5. Manila;17-4

6. Central Ark. Christian;14-6

CLASS 2A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Sloan-Hendrix;24-2

2. Lavaca;20-4

3. Marianna;15-5

4. Fordyce;16-1

5. Rector;17-3

6. Marshall;20-5

CLASS 1A

TEAM;RECORD

1. County Line;29-0

2. The New School;27-2

3. Marked Tree;16-2

4. Wonderview;19-5

5. Bradley;22-3

6. Nevada;20-3

GIRLS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1. Conway;6A-Central;17-4

COMMENT Lady Wampus Cats proved that they can play with the nation's best.

2. North Little Rock;6A-Central;18-3

COMMENT It's back to business as usual for NLR after enjoying a short vacation.

3. Greenwood;5A-West;18-2

COMMENT Trusty delivered exactly when the Lady Bulldogs needed her to.

4. Cabot;6A-Central;18-2

COMMENT Lady Panthers get a big win over ultra-tough Bryant behind Miller.

5. Nashville;4A-7;16-3

COMMENT Dean and the Scrapperettes may get pushed Tuesday at Magnolia.

6. West Memphis;5A-East;17-3

COMMENT It's 10 and counting for the Lady Blue Devils, who have GCT next.

7. Farmington;4A-1;21-1

COMMENT Next six games will alternate on the road and home. ... Will it matter?

8. Morrilton;4A-4;20-3

COMMENT A much-needed break before embarking on three-game road trip.

9. Bentonville;6A-West;16-5

COMMENT One game, one big accomplishment for the Lady Tigers vs. Northside.

10. Fort Smith Northside;6A-West;15-3

COMMENT In true Lady Bears form, they respond to loss with a blowout.

CLASS 6A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Conway;17-4

2. North Little Rock;18-3

3. Cabot;18-2

4. Bentonville;16-5

5. Fort Smith Northside;15-3

6. Rogers Heritage;16-4

CLASS 5A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Greenwood;18-2

2. West Memphis;17-3

3. Benton;15-3

4. Vilonia;16-3

5. Little Rock Parkview;13-5

6. Nettleton;15-3

CLASS 4A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Nashville;16-3

2. Farmington;21-1

3. Morrilton;20-3

4. Clinton;16-6

5. Star City;19-2

6. Southside Batesville;16-3

CLASS 3A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Salem;17-3

2. Lamar;16-2

3. Bergman;23-4

4. Melbourne;12-6

5. Helena;18-1

6. Harding Academy;14-4

CLASS 2A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Mount Vernon-Enola;27-3

2. Conway Christian;18-5

3. Bigelow;16-4

4. Hector;13-4

5. Mansfield;17-3

6. Yellville-Summit;14-3

CLASS 1A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Mammoth Spring;26-3

2. Norfork;21-5

3. Nemo Vista;15-6

4. Wonderview;16-7

5. Dermott;18-6

6. Kirby;19-4