Real estate transactions

Today at 1:56 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Dec. 26-30.

North Little Rock Investors, LLC, to Faitfax Crossing Apts, LLC, L9, McCain-Hwy 161 Commercial Park, $15,300,000.

Little Rock Housing Associates II, LP, to VA8 Stagecoach, LLC, Pt NE 5-1S-13W, $9,185,000.

Blue CK Kanis Bowman, LLC, to Kanis Circle K, LLC, L1, Bowman-Kanis, $5,702,615.

Middleton Realty, LLC, to Little Rock Commercial, LLC, 2410, 2415 & 2505 Commercial Lane, Little Rock. Pt S/2 SW 12-1N-12W; Pt NW 13-1N-12W, $2,900,000.

Rector Phillips Morse, Inc., to Kristopher Sean Upton; Karen Suzanne Upton; Upton Family Revocable Trust, L8 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,265,000.

The Idlewild Corp., to McGeorge Contracting Co, Inc., Pt S/2 SW, Pt SW SE & Pt SE SE 26-2N-15W; Pt NW SW 25-2N-15W; Pt S/2 & Pt N/2 NE SE 26-2N-15W, $1,100,000.

Rebecca M. Engstrom to James Sasaki-Adams, Deanna Sasaki Adams, 5205 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. L11 B1, McGehee, $980,000.

900 W. 7th, LLC; Sandyland, LLC, to Haybar Properties, LLC, Ls7-9 B250, Original City Of Little Rock, $900,000.

David L. Hicks; Nancy V. Hicks to Gynell Alexander Dickens; The Alexander-Dickens Revocable Trust, L31 B96, Chenal Valley, $775,000.

RQM, LLC, to Lindsay Enns, 6613 Brentwood Road, Cammack Village. L36, Jefferson Heights-Cammack Village, $775,000.

Riviera Partners, LLC, to Clarence Duvall, Jr., Unit 903, Riviera HPR, $740,000.

Workroom Investments, LLC, to Barry Blake, 315 Rock St., Apt 1506, Little Rock. Units 1504 & 1506, River Market Tower HPR, $705,000.

Paula Brink Johnson; The Johnson Family Trust Agreement to Leslie H. Sessions; Nancy G. Sessions, 124 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock. L26, Belles Fleurs, $584,900.

Rebekah Sowards to Keith W. Bolton; Connie E. Bolton, 1600 Lost Creek Drive, Jacksonville. L23, Lost Creek Estates Phase I, $568,000.

Rector-Phillips-Morse, Inc., to Francisco Batres; Patricia G. Batres, L16, Belles Fleurs, $563,947.

Susanne Hall to Lane A. Freiwald; Casie L. Arentsen, 200 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L28, Westover Hills, $559,000.

Wai Chung Leung; Natalie A. Jabbour-Leung to Jackson Martin; Torey Martin, 88 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L19 B71, Chenal Valley, $535,000.

Arm Claims, Inc., to Haybar Properties, LLC, Pt SE SE 14 & Pt SW SW 13-1N-13W, $535,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to Colin Kay; Kristine Kay, 408 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L12 B4, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $520,000.

Robert Ben Allen, Jr.; David Kreth Allen; Douglas Hamilton Allen; Eloise Allen Revocable Trust to Robert B. Allen, Jr. Living Trust, L14 B4, Pleasant Valley, $517,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc., to Brent Bufford; Rachel Bufford, L27 B1, Fletcher Valley, $499,000.

Tyra Curtis to Bruce L. Smith; Cynthia Marsha Smith; Bruce And Cynthia Smith Joint Revocable Trust, L14 B70, Chenal Valley, $432,500.

David T. Carey; Kim L. Carey to Amy Benton Bradley-Hole; The Clear Day Trust, L80A B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $420,000.

Van Watson; Celeste Watson to Lucius Oliver, III, 126 Southshore Drive, Maumelle. L17, South Shore, $402,000.

Bank Of America, NA, to Hot Springs Estate Holdings, LLC, 4024 W. Markham St., Little Rock. L14 B3, Riffel And Rhoton's Ridgeland, $400,000.

E-Co Residential Builders, Inc., to Deborah L. Ray, 72 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1684, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $396,000.

Malekabai Pirani; Rajabali Pirani to Aziz Lalani; Afreen Lalani, 14 Longwell Loop, Little Rock. L7 B22, The Villages Of Wellington, $389,000.

Robert Joseph Dacus; Robert Joeseph Dacus to Bassam Jarkas; Sonya Jarkas, L6, On The River Estates, $385,000.

Harriett Gunther to Dywitt Jerrell Landers, 1809 Stewart Road, Little Rock. Pt SW NW 11-1N-14W, $375,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc., to Billy Nathanal Jones, Jr.; Paula Jones, 13105 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L284, Ashley Downs, $363,000.

Paula Robertson; Bone-Robertson Family Trust to Larry W. Cranford; Carla C. Cranford, L3 B4, Gap Creek, $360,000.

Elizabeth C. Scesniak; The Eugene M. Scessniak And Elizabeth C. Scesniak Joint Revocable Trust to David Miles Cooke; Anna Cook, 112 Clear Creek Court, North Little Rock. L9 B39, Overbrook, $360,000.

Alden Investments, LLC, to Van Phuc Nguyen; Thi Nhu Y Huynh, L799R, The Country Club Of Arkansas Replat, $355,000.

George B. Cole; Candice A. Cole; Cole Living Trust to Cooper Keane; Laura Keane, L13, Stonecreek Village, $352,000.

Menco Construction, LLC, to Larry R. Ivey; Erlinda T. Ivey, 861 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood. L5, Millers Glen Phase 5, $350,000.

Traci H. Willis; Hunter L. Willis; Hunter Lauren Willis Trust; Dustin Willis; Dustin Samuel Willis Trust to James C. Norris, Jr., Ls364 & 85, Meadowcliff; L167, Brookwood; L20, Stratton Replat, $340,000.

Massey Homes, Inc., to Justin Raabe; Jessica Raabe, 36 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock. L18 B17, Overbrook, $337,000.

Linda Lewis to Richard Tsipliareles; Christos Tsipliareles; Pamela Tsipliareles, L326, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $329,900.

Robert Wayne Estes, Jr.; Jane E. Estes to Mindful Properties, LLC, 5131 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. L11 B3, McGehee, $320,000.

Robert E. Bray; Rosanna M. Bray to Steven C. Colley; Agnieszka Stasko Colley, 1 Combonne Court, Little Rock. L438, St. Charles, $315,000.

Jenkins Real Property, LLC, to Jaime Cascio Mulloy; Kelly Joseph Mulloy, 11 Sugar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L22 B10, Overbrook, $299,900.

Delinda Ann Harrington; Donna Diane Mayer; CE And LA Fern Linn Living Trust to Jaccob Guggenmos, 4901 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L67 B200, Park Hill NLR, $290,000.

Lee Jaros; Stanley J. Jaros to David Jackson Hathaway, 6704 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village. L106, Cammack Woods, $290,000.

Sonny McClain; Montine G. Copeland Revocable Trust to Paul Howard Lorenz; Sheila Erline Garland, L52 B5, Summerwood, $290,000.

Joshua Hudson to Katelyn E. Hall, 10401 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock. Pt SW SE 1-2N-14W, $289,900.

Mark Lukas; Paula Lukas to Nicholas Kuettle, 5700 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock. L44 B17, Overbrook, $284,900.

Kim Whetstone to Catherine A. Landers; Bob J. And Catherine A. Landers Living Trust Of 2002, Unit 9, Windsor Court Townhomes HPR, $275,000.

Adam M. Kleinerman; Lauren David Kleinerman; Lauren E. David to Adam M. Kleinerman; Lauren David Kleinerman, L23R, Kavis Village Phase I Replat, $270,270.

Fugitt Real Estate, LLC, to Tonya Latrice Scott; Carolyn F. Scott, 126 Orleans Drive, Maumelle. L737R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $269,995.

Jacob L. White to Kimberly M. Bridges, 10 Feldspar Court, Little Rock. L124, Pleasant View Phase III, $265,000.

Mark L. Nelson to Jeffery A. Bailey, 103 Apple Blossom Loop, Maumelle. L38, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $261,600.

Gail G. Pitts to Christian Gillum, 13609 Woodbrook Drive, Little Rock. L6 B9, Cedar Ridge, $257,000.

Charles Mayo to Lashanna Bruce, L14 B39, J Pankey's Extension To 3rd, $250,000.

Robert A. Beull to Celeste C. Watson, 117 Chambery Drive, Maumelle. L1343, Montmartre Phase IIIA-The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXI, $245,000.

Dustin Wayne Richard; Glenda Kay Richard to Van Watson, 11 Charmante Cove, Maumelle. L1161, Sologne-The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XVII, $244,000.

Seth Woodruff; Laura Claire Fiser Woodruff to Stacy Smith Caldwell, L5 B18, Gibralter Heights, $244,000.

Raymond Ortega; Estate Of Robert J. Kordsmeier to Lisa Rogers, L69, Sturbridge Phar II, $242,500.

Tina Albright; William & Wilma Albright Revocable Living Trust to Walter C Harris, 1413 Foxwood Drive, Jacksonville. L410, Foxwood Phase IX, $240,000.

Rachel Page; Kyle Page to Maxwell Clark; Kira Kraft, 7332 Deer Meadows Court, Sherwood. L5 B2, Gap Creek, $238,500.

Abraham Vierthaler; Kellylinh Ho to Stewart Ong; Christine Ong; Ong Family Trust, L8 B17, Success, $235,000.

Charles Dwain Brooks; Joy Annette Brooks to Nathaniel D. Elms; Tracy Elms, 8604 Yellow Oak Drive, Jacksonville. L34R, Silver Oaks, $231,500.

Paul Daniel Timko; Courtney Lennis Timko to Patricia G. Kellett, L3 B9, Oakbrooke Phase III, $230,000.

Roost Holdings, LLC, to Logan Clark Amsler, 620 N. Hughes St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B25, Success, $229,900.

Wendy P. Lafrance; The Stephen L. Lafrance Family GST Trust to K & D Huchingson Limited Partnership, LLLP, Pt N/2 Section 21-2N-13W, $225,000.

Stephen L. Lafrance, Jr.; The Wendy P. Lafrance Family GST Trust to K & D Huchingson Limited Partnership, LLLP, Pt N/2 Section 21-2N-13W, $225,000.

Linde S. Collison; The Linde S. Collison Revocable Trust to Nathaniel Lee Johnson, Sr., 1006 Country Club Road, Sherwood. L4 B324, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

Kelly Crowe; Kelly Johnson; John Crowe to Fletcher Todd West; Betty J. West Revocable Trust Ls9-10 B102, Park Hill NLR, $220,500.

Brian K. Whitt; Sinead O. Whitt to Tyler M. Gibbs; Haley M. Gibbs, 503 Beaconsfield Road, Sherwood. L2 B7, East Meadow, $215,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Joshua Michael Solberg; Anatasia Solberg, 10401 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L12, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $212,900.

Marilyn M. Henry; The Marilyn M. Henry Revocable Trust to EGP Holdings, LLC, 11809 Hinson Road, Unit 200, Little Rock. L4 Unit 200, Hinson Park Office, $210,00.

RLA Investments, LLC, to Mid South Homebuyers, GP, L7, Bellevue Phase IV, $209,902.

Ethel M. Rossi; Ethel M. Rossi Trust Agreement to Lisa Kathleen Wood, 525 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. Ls20-21 B105, Park Hill NLR, $209,900.

Meredith Leigh McKinney to Lawdercain, LLC, 5621 C St., Little Rock. L13 B1, Oak Grove, $205,000.

Jovan Andres Hill; Amanda Nicole Hill to Allison Victoria Nelson, 912 Mesquite Trail, Jacksonville. L4 B8, Jaxon Terrace Phase 7, $203,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Jeffery Bonafilia; Kari Laib, L18, Mystery Woods, $200,000.

Cool Projects, Inc., to John K. Davis, 221 West F Ave., North Little Rock. L11 B25, Park Hill NLR, $199,900.

REI Nation, LLC, to Heidi Mendoza; April Mendoza, L39, Yorkwood Phase II, $185,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Juan Melli; Stephanie Melli, 33 Point O Woods Drive, Little Rock. L78, Point O'Woods, $183,000.

REI Nation, LLC. to Alexey Caswell-Yatsenso; Jennifer Friedman, 2506 Romine Road, Little Rock. L586, Twin Lakes Section H, $180,000.

Tommy D. Crudup, Jr., to Fannie M. Parker, 3812 Rose Point Cove, Little Rock. L6, Hillaro Springs Estates, $180,000.

Courtney Michael; Janna Michael to Debby Turner Bonaminio; The Debby Turner Bonaminio Revocable Trust, Ls1-2 B26, Success, $175,900.

Daniel J. Floyd; Amanda L. Floyd; Robert A. Floyd; Pamela Floyd to John H. Carter; Kaci R. Carter, 906 Becky Drive, Sherwood. L13, Sherwood Acres Phase 5, $175,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Jeremy David West; Megumi Charissa West, 9 Greycourt Cove, North Little Rock. L20 B12, Bradford Place, $170,000.

Amy Elizabeth Rutherford to Luis Rodriguez Rios; Veronica Hurtado, 925 Anemone Drive, North Little Rock. L215, Faulkner Crossing Phase 4, $165,000.

Danyial Williamson to Rachel Kamarunas, 200 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood. L5, Autumnrbrook, $165,000.

Cecillea Pond-Mayo to Jason K. Miller; Heather R. Iacobacci-Miller, Ls5-6 B168, Original City Of Little Rock, $165,000.

Phillip L. Vaughn; Dina Vaughn to Austin Shaw, 129 Almond Cove, Sherwood. L23, Almond Acres, $164,000.

Nicholas R. Kuettle to Rhonde Brathwaite; Selwyn Brathwaite; Patricia Brathwaite, 1321 Yarrow Drive, North Little Rock. L449, Faulkner Crossing Phase 9, $162,000.

Muhammad Mustafa to Hinton & Hinton Group, LLC, 1400 Bobbitt Lane, Sherwood. L11, Hayley Heights, $160,000.

Rock City Houses, LLC, to Peyton Fisher, L13 B50, Park Hill NLR, $158,750.

Ronald L. McNew; Donna J. McNew to Jason Mitchell Construction, Inc., 1201 & 1205 W. 35th St., North Little Rock. Ls11-12 B22, Booher-Argenta, $155,000.

Donald L. Howard; Erma Howard to Lequisha Ann Urquhart, 7018 Langston Lane, Little Rock. L63, Langston Acres Phase 2, $150,000.

