Rebound foreseen in China car market





Volkswagen AG expects a recovery in China's passenger car market growth this year once supply-chain stresses and a wave of covid infections following the country's pandemic reopening ease.

The world's biggest car market is set to grow between 4% and 5% this year to 23 million vehicles, said Ralf Brandstaetter, the carmaker's head of China operations, accelerating from a rise of 1.6% last year. While demand indicators are pointing up, China is beset by a massive spike in infections following the relaxation of its covid-zero policy.

"The first quarter will certainly be a bit more difficult in comparison to the rest of the year," Brandstaetter told journalists in Berlin. "This means that in the next few weeks, we shouldn't allow ourselves to be influenced too much by the effects that are still there now."

While growth is set to accelerate, Western carmakers are losing ground to local manufacturers offering cheaper models geared to local tastes. Tesla Inc. cut prices in China in October. Brandstaetter declined to say whether Volkswagen would follow suit. Last year, VW's sales in its most important market slid 3.6% to 2.2 million vehicles during the country's tough covid measures that shuttered 70% of its showrooms at times.

Volkswagen is expanding its EV lineup in China over the next two years with the Audi Q4 e-tron and the ID.7 sedan. It's also weighing whether to offer electric Skoda models as the brand currently has a small presence in the country, Brandstaetter said.

Europe's biggest carmaker expects car sales in China to grow to between 28 and 30 million vehicles by the end of the decade -- roughly three times that of the European Union currently. EV sales, accounting for a quarter of total deliveries last year, are expected to top 30% this year, VW said.

The Chinese market for electric vehicles is developing "unbelievably fast," Brandstaetter said, boosted by low electricity prices, a well-developed charging network and driving restrictions in some cities for nonelectric vehicles.



