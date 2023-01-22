RV REPORT: Smith stands alone as winningest girls basketball coach

FORT SMITH -- Northside's Rickey Smith continues to reach milestones.

Last season, he surpassed 700 wins at Northside.

Last week, Smith passed Carla Crowder as the winningest girls coach in the state's largest classification.

Northside (15-3, 6-1 6A-West) defeated Springdale, 67-38, on Friday night, moving Smith to 718 career wins at Northside and ahead of Crowder, who won 408 games in 16 seasons at Bryant and 306 games in 16 seasons at Cabot.

"Carla set the precedence for a long time when she was at Bryant," Smith said. "We actually played them in the state championship game while she was at Cabot. We butted heads for years. She's an Arkansas Tech alum, and I'm an Arkansas Tech alum."

Smith has spent his entire coaching career in the state's largest classification at Northside after being hired by Jim Rowland in 1994 after just two years as a head coach at tiny Stamps, where he was 48-10.

"When I came here 29 years ago, the only thing I wanted to do was please Jim Rowland," Smith said. "He took a chance on me when I had just two years of experience at Stamps High School. He hired me and he told me he just wanted the program to be competitive. I said 'yes, sir.' At that time, the program was just about beating Southside. I told him I didn't come here to beat Southside, I wanted to win championships."

The Lady Bears have won eight state championships, all under Smith. Northside's first state championship was in 1999, which was his fifth season at Northside. It took six years for the Lady Bears and Smith to consistently beat Southside, and now they've won 26 straight and are 47-13 under Smith in the girls' basketball Battle of Rogers.

"I've had a lot of good people around me. Joe Foley (UA-Little Rock coach) told me a long time ago to surround yourself with a lot of good people that overshadow your weaknesses," Smith said. "I've had some great assistant coaches and some great junior high coaches. My staff now is top of the line. Scott Thompson was with me forever. Merrill Mankin volunteered. Then, it doesn't matter what kind of coach you are, you've got to have the players. You don't read about very many jockeys at Oaklawn that don't ride a fast horse. We've been very blessed to have good players."

Currently, Smith and the Lady Bears are more focused on the here and now, and they currently sit at the top of the 6A-West in their first year back in the conference after six years in the 6A-Central.

On Friday, they bounced back from their first conference loss at Bentonville, a 51-38 decision in which they went over eight minutes in the second half without a field goal, with a 67-38 win over Springdale.

"It was huge," Smith said. "Our kids were disappointed in our performance, but you have to give Bentonville credit. They're very good. In this conference if you don't play every night, you're going to get beat."

Smith took his Lady Bears back to the basics after the loss.

"We had two really, really old-school practices," Smith said. "The biggest thing as a coach is if your kids will allow you to coach them the way they need to be coached, let us push them a little bit and step on some toes. We did. We spent time in the film room on Wednesday and then had a good, hard practice. Thursday, we came in and had another one."

NORTHSIDE

Grizzlies Close

Northside coach Eric Burnett knows his Grizzlies are close to being a team ready to challenge the top teams in the 6A-West.

The Grizzlies fell to Springdale, 49-48, on Friday with a shot to win at the end.

"I told my kids I was really proud of them, the way they came out and competed," Burnett said. "We made a huge step in the direction that I've been wanting us to go. I told them we've been making baby steps, but we made a big step in the direction we want to take tonight."

Northside (12-9, 3-4) led, 19-13, after a quarter and 28-22 at the half but fell behind 40-38 after three quarters and trailed 45-40 with six minutes left but rallied to take a 48-47 lead on two free throws by Denarion Whitmore with 48 seconds left.

"I was proud of the way they came back and competed," Burnett said.

Whitmore finished with 14 points, Pum Savoy had 12 points and Marco Smith scored nine.

"Denarion played his tail off," Burnett said. "He battled their big guy, he stepped out there and guarded their guards, he blocked shots, and he rebounded. He as Super Man tonight."

Northside is scheduled to make two trips to Benton County this week; first to Rogers Heritage on Tuesday and to Rogers High on Friday.

VAN BUREN

Good week for Lady Pointers

The Lady Pointers had a good week, beating rival Alma on Tuesday at home and then winning at Harrison, 59-55, on Friday.

Van Buren (11-9, 3-2) now is in third place in the 5A-West, tied with Russellville and behind Greenwood and Siloam Springs.

On Tuesday, the Lady Pointers gave up the lead just once, at 21-20 in the third quarter, and ended the quarter with a 10-3 run.

"We talked all week about battling on the defensive end," Kinney said. "We knew they had some great shooters and that we had to get out to them."

Van Buren forced Alma into 21 turnovers, including six in each of the first three quarters.

"Turnovers are huge," Kinney said. "We've got some length and were able to get some hands on the ball. More importantly, we came up with those 50/50 balls."

Van Buren Van Buren wraps up the first round of the round-robin conference play at home against Siloam Springs on Tuesday and at Russellville Friday.

Rickey Smith, Fort Smith Northside girls basketball team, is the winningest coach in state history with 718 wins. Smith has guided the Lady Bears' program to eight state championships. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

