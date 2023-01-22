Sections
High school basketball

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:33 a.m.

Friday’s scores

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant 67, Cabot 54

Jonesboro 59, Little Rock Southwest 33

6A-WEST

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Bentonville West 35

Fayetteville 70, Fort Smith Southside 44

Rogers Heritage 47, Rogers 42

Springdale 49, Fort Smith Northside 48

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Parkview 66, Beebe 65

Little Rock Catholic 52, Maumelle 48

Sylvan Hills 72, Vilonia 64, OT

5A-EAST

Nettleton 70, Batesville 42

Marion 67, Greene County Tech 49

West Memphis 52, Paragould 36

Valley View 65, Searcy 48

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside 56, Benton 51

Pine Bluff 72, Hot Springs 45

Sheridan 78, Texarkana 36

Lake Hamilton 94, White Hall 91, OT

5A-WEST

Greenbrier 49, Alma 43

Mountain Home 63, Greenwood 51

Siloam Springs 45, Russellville 38

Harrison 59, Van Buren 50

4A-1

Berryville 55, Gentry 24

Huntsville 71, Gravette 40

Pea Ridge 71, Shiloh Christian 63

Farmington 84, Prairie Grove 28

4A-3

Brookland 61, Forrest City 59

Blytheville 87, Jonesboro Westside 51

Highland 48, Wynne 38

4A-4

Morrilton 49, Fountain Lake 40

Ozark 58, Mena 47

Dardanelle 70. Waldron 43

4A-5

Joe T. Robinson 68, Clinton 46

Lonoke 52, Heber Springs 49

Bauxite 69, LISA Academy West 32

Little Rock Christian 72, Little Rock Hall 46

4A-7

Arkadelphia 64, Nashville 54

Camden Fairview 64, De Queen 53

Magnolia 61, Hope 44

Ashdown 54, Malvern 42

4A-8

Mills 72, Monticello 41

Star City 77, Hamburg 47

Stuttgart 56, Crossett 42

Watson Chapel 66, Warren 40

3A-1

Green Forest 49, Lincoln 48

Valley Springs 62, Flippin 59

Elkins 53, West Fork 44

3A-2

Newport 55, Cave City 45

Hoxie 49, Walnut Ridge 36

Salem 59, Melbourne 52

3A-3

Manila 55, Harrisburg 25

Rivercrest 57, Gosnell 54

3A-4

Booneville 68, Cedarville 54

Paris 65, Cossatot River 32

Hackett 51, Danville 45

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 75, Atkins 13

Maumelle Charter 45, Dover 42

Mayflower 66, Baptist Prep 59

Perryville at Lamar, ppd.

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate 69, LISA Academy North 61

Helena 52, Pangburn 44

3A-7

Jessieville 73, Genoa Central 42

3A-8

Dollarway 83, Camden Harmony Grove 68

Dumas 78, DeWitt 40

Drew Central 66, Smackover 57

Lake Village 56, McGehee 50

2A-1

Eureka Springs 43, Yellville-Summit 41

Greenland 68, Haas Hall Bentonville 60

2A-2

Marshall 55, Mount Vernon-Enola 48

Sloan-Hendrix 64, Quitman 34

Izard County 56, White County Central 48

2A-3

Earle 48, East Poinsett County 44

Buffalo Island Central 63, Marmaduke 55

Rector 69, Cross County 56

Bay 62, Riverside 54

2A-4

Mansfield 61, Future School 34

Johnson County Westside 52, Hector 29

Mountainburg 63, Western Yell County 50

2A-5

Magnet Cove 62, Conway Christian 61, 2OT

2A-6

Marianna 57, McCrory 28

2A-7

Dierks 60, Acorn 47

2A-8

Parkers Chapel 70, Gurdon 25

Ouachita 53, Junction City 49

1A-1E

Kingston 57, Lead Hill 48

Alpena 58, Mount Judea 19

1A-1W

The New School 47, Mulberry 15

1A-2

West Side Greers Ferry 72, Viola 56

1A-3

Crowley’s Ridge 64, Armorel 62

Marked Tree 78, Mammoth Spring 54

1A-4

Guy-Perkins 56, Scranton 40

1A-5

Brinkley 62, Marvell-Elaine 41

Augusta 54, Scott Charter 50

1A-7

Bradley 58, Mount Ida 41

1A-8

Dermott 84, Bearden 73

Emerson 66, Hampton 45

Nevada 75, Hermitage 34

Nonconference

Clarksville 53, Pulaski Academy 49

Eagletown, Okla. 82, Legacy Academy 80

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

Cabot 50, Bryant 38

Jonesboro 58, Little Rock Southwest 35

6A-WEST

Springdale Har-Ber 54, Bentonville West 53

Fayetteville 66, Fort Smith Southside 54

Rogers 59, Rogers Heritage 48

Fort Smith Northside 67, Springdale 38

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Parkview 71, Beebe 17

Little Rock Christian 53, Jacksonville 22

Mount St. Mary 42, Maumelle 27

Vilonia 67, Sylvan Hills 42

5A-EAST

Nettleton 52, Batesville 47

Marion 45, Greene County Tech 39

West Memphis 60, Paragould 42

Searcy 58, Valley View 52

5A-SOUTH

Benton 64, Hot Springs Lakeside 46

Hot Springs 45, Pine Bluff 29

Sheridan 76, Texarkana 22

Lake Hamilton 49, White Hall 42

5A-WEST

Alma 51, Greenbrier 30

Greenwood 78, Mountain Home 34

Siloam Springs 51, Russellville 42

Van Buren 59, Harrison 51

4A-1

Gentry 45, Berryville 38

Gravette 53, Huntsville 45

Shiloh Christian 55, Pea Ridge 47

Farmington 67, Prairie Grove 31

4A-4

Morrilton 55, Fountain Lake 30

Mena 46, Ozark 45

Dardanelle 65, Waldron 32

4A-5

Clinton 68, Joe T. Robinson 22

Heber Springs 68, Lonoke 49

4A-7

Nashville 89, Arkadelphia 32

De Queen 47, Camden Fairview 40

Magnolia 49, Hope 20

Ashdown 40, Malvern 33

4A-8

Mills 59, Monticello 39

Star City 72, Hamburg 22

Stuttgart 51, Crossett 20

Watson Chapel 61, Warren 23

3A-1

Lincoln 66, Green Forest 58

Valley Springs 67, Flippin 48

Elkins 65, West Fork 52

3A-2

Cave City 54, Newport 45

Hoxie 52, Walnut Ridge 49

Salem 71, Melbourne 63

3A-4

Booneville 44, Cedarville 13

Cossatot River 45, Paris 42

Hackett 48, Danville 36

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 51, Atkins 46

Mayflower 78, Baptist Prep 71

Perryville at Lamar, ppd.

3A-6

Bald Knob 40, Riverview 37

Episcopal Collegiate 56, LISA Academy North 22

Helena 55, Pangburn 39

3A-7

Jessieville 66, Genoa Central 45

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove 50, Dollarway 15

Dumas 69, DeWitt 19

McGehee 54, Lake Village 27

2A-1

Life Way Christian 51, Cotter 29

Yellville-Summit 60, Eureka Springs 22

Greenland 57, Haas Hall Bentonville 10

2A-2

Mount Vernon-Enola 74, Marshall 45

Quitman 65, Sloan-Hendrix 43

Izard County 64, White County Central 37

2A-3

East Poinsett County 48, Earle 38

2A-4

Mountainburg 45, Western Yell County 37

2A-5

Conway Christian 74, Magnet Cove 26

Mountain Pine 75, England 72

2A-6

Carlisle 70, KIPP Delta 28

2A-7

Acorn 66, Dierks 30

2A-8

Gurdon 56, Parkers Chapel 54

Ouachita 49, Junction City 25

1A-1E

Deer 59, Oark 29

Kingston 49, Lead Hill 23

1A-2

Viola 55, West Side Greers Ferry 50

1A-3

Mammoth Spring 58, Marked Tree 43

1A-4

Guy-Perkins 45, Scranton 33

1A-7

Mount Ida 49, Bradley 46

Lafayette County at Taylor, ppd.

1A-8

Dermott 78, Bearden 31

Emerson 66, Hampton 40

Nonconference

Pulaski Academy 52, Clarksville 47

Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 66, Conway 56

Saturday's scores

Boys

3A-2

Mountain View 57, Tuckerman 46

NONCONFERENCE

Crowley's Ridge 66, Southland, Mo. 52

Jonesboro 50, Marion 43

Marked Tree 78, Cairo, Ill. 39

Memphis White Station, Tenn. 62, Blytheville 59

Girls

4A-4

Southside Batesville 48, Pocahontas 18

3A-2

Mountain View 56, Tuckerman 54

3A-3

Corning 61, Piggott 48

2A-4

Lavaca 51, Magazine 28

NONCONFERENCE

Armorel 59, Gosnell 51

England 83, Marmaduke 78

Hillcrest 48, Hoxie 36

Print Headline: Scores

