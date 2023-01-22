High school basketball

Friday’s scores
BOYS
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant 67, Cabot 54
Jonesboro 59, Little Rock Southwest 33
6A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber 49, Bentonville West 35
Fayetteville 70, Fort Smith Southside 44
Rogers Heritage 47, Rogers 42
Springdale 49, Fort Smith Northside 48
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Parkview 66, Beebe 65
Little Rock Catholic 52, Maumelle 48
Sylvan Hills 72, Vilonia 64, OT
5A-EAST
Nettleton 70, Batesville 42
Marion 67, Greene County Tech 49
West Memphis 52, Paragould 36
Valley View 65, Searcy 48
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside 56, Benton 51
Pine Bluff 72, Hot Springs 45
Sheridan 78, Texarkana 36
Lake Hamilton 94, White Hall 91, OT
5A-WEST
Greenbrier 49, Alma 43
Mountain Home 63, Greenwood 51
Siloam Springs 45, Russellville 38
Harrison 59, Van Buren 50
4A-1
Berryville 55, Gentry 24
Huntsville 71, Gravette 40
Pea Ridge 71, Shiloh Christian 63
Farmington 84, Prairie Grove 28
4A-3
Brookland 61, Forrest City 59
Blytheville 87, Jonesboro Westside 51
Highland 48, Wynne 38
4A-4
Morrilton 49, Fountain Lake 40
Ozark 58, Mena 47
Dardanelle 70. Waldron 43
4A-5
Joe T. Robinson 68, Clinton 46
Lonoke 52, Heber Springs 49
Bauxite 69, LISA Academy West 32
Little Rock Christian 72, Little Rock Hall 46
4A-7
Arkadelphia 64, Nashville 54
Camden Fairview 64, De Queen 53
Magnolia 61, Hope 44
Ashdown 54, Malvern 42
4A-8
Mills 72, Monticello 41
Star City 77, Hamburg 47
Stuttgart 56, Crossett 42
Watson Chapel 66, Warren 40
3A-1
Green Forest 49, Lincoln 48
Valley Springs 62, Flippin 59
Elkins 53, West Fork 44
3A-2
Newport 55, Cave City 45
Hoxie 49, Walnut Ridge 36
Salem 59, Melbourne 52
3A-3
Manila 55, Harrisburg 25
Rivercrest 57, Gosnell 54
3A-4
Booneville 68, Cedarville 54
Paris 65, Cossatot River 32
Hackett 51, Danville 45
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian 75, Atkins 13
Maumelle Charter 45, Dover 42
Mayflower 66, Baptist Prep 59
Perryville at Lamar, ppd.
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 69, LISA Academy North 61
Helena 52, Pangburn 44
3A-7
Jessieville 73, Genoa Central 42
3A-8
Dollarway 83, Camden Harmony Grove 68
Dumas 78, DeWitt 40
Drew Central 66, Smackover 57
Lake Village 56, McGehee 50
2A-1
Eureka Springs 43, Yellville-Summit 41
Greenland 68, Haas Hall Bentonville 60
2A-2
Marshall 55, Mount Vernon-Enola 48
Sloan-Hendrix 64, Quitman 34
Izard County 56, White County Central 48
2A-3
Earle 48, East Poinsett County 44
Buffalo Island Central 63, Marmaduke 55
Rector 69, Cross County 56
Bay 62, Riverside 54
2A-4
Mansfield 61, Future School 34
Johnson County Westside 52, Hector 29
Mountainburg 63, Western Yell County 50
2A-5
Magnet Cove 62, Conway Christian 61, 2OT
2A-6
Marianna 57, McCrory 28
2A-7
Dierks 60, Acorn 47
2A-8
Parkers Chapel 70, Gurdon 25
Ouachita 53, Junction City 49
1A-1E
Kingston 57, Lead Hill 48
Alpena 58, Mount Judea 19
1A-1W
The New School 47, Mulberry 15
1A-2
West Side Greers Ferry 72, Viola 56
1A-3
Crowley’s Ridge 64, Armorel 62
Marked Tree 78, Mammoth Spring 54
1A-4
Guy-Perkins 56, Scranton 40
1A-5
Brinkley 62, Marvell-Elaine 41
Augusta 54, Scott Charter 50
1A-7
Bradley 58, Mount Ida 41
1A-8
Dermott 84, Bearden 73
Emerson 66, Hampton 45
Nevada 75, Hermitage 34
Nonconference
Clarksville 53, Pulaski Academy 49
Eagletown, Okla. 82, Legacy Academy 80
GIRLS
6A-CENTRAL
Cabot 50, Bryant 38
Jonesboro 58, Little Rock Southwest 35
6A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber 54, Bentonville West 53
Fayetteville 66, Fort Smith Southside 54
Rogers 59, Rogers Heritage 48
Fort Smith Northside 67, Springdale 38
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Parkview 71, Beebe 17
Little Rock Christian 53, Jacksonville 22
Mount St. Mary 42, Maumelle 27
Vilonia 67, Sylvan Hills 42
5A-EAST
Nettleton 52, Batesville 47
Marion 45, Greene County Tech 39
West Memphis 60, Paragould 42
Searcy 58, Valley View 52
5A-SOUTH
Benton 64, Hot Springs Lakeside 46
Hot Springs 45, Pine Bluff 29
Sheridan 76, Texarkana 22
Lake Hamilton 49, White Hall 42
5A-WEST
Alma 51, Greenbrier 30
Greenwood 78, Mountain Home 34
Siloam Springs 51, Russellville 42
Van Buren 59, Harrison 51
4A-1
Gentry 45, Berryville 38
Gravette 53, Huntsville 45
Shiloh Christian 55, Pea Ridge 47
Farmington 67, Prairie Grove 31
4A-4
Morrilton 55, Fountain Lake 30
Mena 46, Ozark 45
Dardanelle 65, Waldron 32
4A-5
Clinton 68, Joe T. Robinson 22
Heber Springs 68, Lonoke 49
4A-7
Nashville 89, Arkadelphia 32
De Queen 47, Camden Fairview 40
Magnolia 49, Hope 20
Ashdown 40, Malvern 33
4A-8
Mills 59, Monticello 39
Star City 72, Hamburg 22
Stuttgart 51, Crossett 20
Watson Chapel 61, Warren 23
3A-1
Lincoln 66, Green Forest 58
Valley Springs 67, Flippin 48
Elkins 65, West Fork 52
3A-2
Cave City 54, Newport 45
Hoxie 52, Walnut Ridge 49
Salem 71, Melbourne 63
3A-4
Booneville 44, Cedarville 13
Cossatot River 45, Paris 42
Hackett 48, Danville 36
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian 51, Atkins 46
Mayflower 78, Baptist Prep 71
Perryville at Lamar, ppd.
3A-6
Bald Knob 40, Riverview 37
Episcopal Collegiate 56, LISA Academy North 22
Helena 55, Pangburn 39
3A-7
Jessieville 66, Genoa Central 45
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove 50, Dollarway 15
Dumas 69, DeWitt 19
McGehee 54, Lake Village 27
2A-1
Life Way Christian 51, Cotter 29
Yellville-Summit 60, Eureka Springs 22
Greenland 57, Haas Hall Bentonville 10
2A-2
Mount Vernon-Enola 74, Marshall 45
Quitman 65, Sloan-Hendrix 43
Izard County 64, White County Central 37
2A-3
East Poinsett County 48, Earle 38
2A-4
Mountainburg 45, Western Yell County 37
2A-5
Conway Christian 74, Magnet Cove 26
Mountain Pine 75, England 72
2A-6
Carlisle 70, KIPP Delta 28
2A-7
Acorn 66, Dierks 30
2A-8
Gurdon 56, Parkers Chapel 54
Ouachita 49, Junction City 25
1A-1E
Deer 59, Oark 29
Kingston 49, Lead Hill 23
1A-2
Viola 55, West Side Greers Ferry 50
1A-3
Mammoth Spring 58, Marked Tree 43
1A-4
Guy-Perkins 45, Scranton 33
1A-7
Mount Ida 49, Bradley 46
Lafayette County at Taylor, ppd.
1A-8
Dermott 78, Bearden 31
Emerson 66, Hampton 40
Nonconference
Pulaski Academy 52, Clarksville 47
Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 66, Conway 56
Saturday's scores
Boys
3A-2
Mountain View 57, Tuckerman 46
NONCONFERENCE
Crowley's Ridge 66, Southland, Mo. 52
Jonesboro 50, Marion 43
Marked Tree 78, Cairo, Ill. 39
Memphis White Station, Tenn. 62, Blytheville 59
Girls
4A-4
Southside Batesville 48, Pocahontas 18
3A-2
Mountain View 56, Tuckerman 54
3A-3
Corning 61, Piggott 48
2A-4
Lavaca 51, Magazine 28
NONCONFERENCE
Armorel 59, Gosnell 51
England 83, Marmaduke 78
Hillcrest 48, Hoxie 36