Seat belt violation ends in pot arrest

HOT SPRINGS --A traffic stop by a Hot Springs police officer working seat belt enforcement resulted in a woman's arrest Monday after police said a felony amount of marijuana was found in her possession.

Allison Paige Echols, 23, was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and also cited for not wearing a seat belt and driving with expired tags.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the officer stopped Echols after noticing she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

During a search of the car, the officer reported finding 2.6 ounces of marijuana, a glass jar of marijuana roaches, a scale, a marijuana grinder and $888 in cash.