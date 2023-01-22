Settling in a suitably sized city

We just returned from a trip to Dallas, and in February, we'll go to Houston for a trade show. Neither of these cities are 10-minute towns.

Our overnight trip to Dallas started at 5:30 a.m. in El Dorado, and by 7 we were having a Starbucks in Texarkana. Then on I-30 at 75 mph. If trucks would stay out of the left lane, and the crazies who think 75 mph is only a recommendation, that might leave us out of their 100-mph rush to the emergency room.

Dallas, even with trucks and crazies, is less than a five-hour drive to the city limits. But when you get on I-635, an eight-lane loop around the city, get ready for a big slowdown.

Well, slowdown is an understatement. With even a ripple of a problem, it displays how slow you can go without actually stopping.

I looked over at Vertis and commented, "How would you like to put up with this every day?" She shook her head. After another 30 minutes, when we probably went less than a mile, we reached our exit. I had thought we were going to be an hour early for our 11 a.m. meeting, but with the traffic, we were almost late.

The eight lanes of the current loop are going to double to 16. When I asked the manager of the business we were visiting when they were going to finish the widening, he said, "They have been working on it for 15 years, and no one knows."

Dallas has been growing, and as folks move into the communities around the city, they put thousands of cars on the road. It's very much like an overweight man letting out his belt instead of going on a diet.

Will these mega-cities one day reach a traffic saturation where even a minor fender-bender causes hours of gridlock? As I finally made it to my exit and glanced over at the four lanes of traffic heading in the opposite direction, I noticed all traffic was at a standstill. Then I saw why: a minor fender-bender.

The problem of potential future gridlocks has solutions, and building more lanes for traffic is not one of them. Children sometimes in their innocence can see a simple solution that adults try to complicate. One of our grandchildren made this comment: "I really like coming to visit El Dorado because McDonald's and Walmart are so easy to get to."

That's the gridlock solution in one sentence, but achieving that solution is harder. I would venture to say hundreds of thousands of mega-city dwellers live as close to a Walmart and a McDonald's as we do, but our drive is only minutes; their drives can take much, much longer.

As mega-cities reach their saturation points, the obvious solution is to move to a 10-minute town. Some city dwellers are doing just that. However, another solution is to change their mode of transportation.

When we lived overseas, we had the opportunity to visit European cities. I marveled at Amsterdam's downtown, virtually taken over by bicycle riders. Since the majority of Amsterdam's downtown workers live in or very close to the city center, riding a bike to work is a simple proposition.

Intercity rail is an obvious solution, but most mega-cities have only given it lip service. As areas such as Katy, Texas, a bedroom town outside Houston, are growing so fast that even 16 lanes of highway can't keep up, and as that rush to the suburbs continues, the demand for more lanes will increase. That can't continue, but mega-city folks seem to be slow learners.

It seems that 10-minute towns have everything going for them but jobs. Where are the jobs? In the mega-cities. Currently, many of our largest corporations are actively centralizing their main offices, and that means a more efficient and more economical way to do business.

However, as they rush to centralize, they move more and more people into overcrowded cities, and a significant number of those workers would rather quit than transfer.

It's easy to understand why. Companies want to pack workers into overcrowded, unlivable workplaces. The solution is not more traffic lanes to the suburbs; it is the opposite. These companies must abandon their rush to centralize if they want to keep their workers.

We live in an electronic era where necessary data and information resources are only a click away. Covid taught us this, and today hundreds of thousands of workers who worked from home during the worst of the pandemic are telling their companies they aren't going to re-enter the rat race of 16 lanes of traffic to go to work.

Can these companies afford to lose thousands of these critical workers? That seems to be happening.

I worked for Exxon, one of the largest corporations in the world, and even back then a lot of its business was done from remote locations. It is obvious that decentralization should be the goal of not only mega-companies, but for the medium to small businesses that want to keep their current employees and attract other skilled workers.

Where are the spots that would give their workers relief from the hassle of mega-cities?

The solution is to decentralize to 10-minute towns with mega-city amenities but without the hassle. El Dorado is a perfect example; there are thousands more.

It is 10 minutes to an El Dorado McDonald's and Walmart from my house. I drive less than 10 minutes to my downtown office, to our arts center, to the Murphy Arts District, and to any one of the many restaurants in our town. Deer are a frequent visitor to my backyard, and we live within the city limits.

The nation's 10-minute towns are our country's best-kept secret.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.