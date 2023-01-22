Shiloh Museum staff considers trip in time machine

The staff of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, looking back at 2022 and ahead to 2023, wondered what would happen if they could hop aboard a time machine. Which direction would they travel? And more importantly, jokes publicist Sandra Cox Birchfield, what would they refuse to wear?

Angie Albright

Director

I would love to travel to the 1920s in New York City. It was such a pivotal period culturally in art and architecture. Women had just gained the right to vote. World War I had just ended, and while that event really haunted Americans, it was also a hopeful, vibrant period in our history. I absolutely want to wear the flapper dress, but I would NOT want to wear anything remotely resembling a corset!

Carolyn Reno

Assistant Director/Collections Manager

I would love to go back and travel with my great-grandfather on the cattle drive he made to California in the early 1860s. Would have no interest in wearing a corset. But one of those old style cowboy hats? Sign me up.

Stephanie Carter

Image Collections Manager

I've always had an interest in history and the past, and it would be amazing to see events I've read about firsthand and experience what it was like to live in a different time. I would also love to meet ancestors who were around before I was born.

Judy Costello

Education Manager

I would rather travel in the future, mostly because I can read about the past. But if I could go to the future and then come back, I could experience and make better decisions about things like climate change and how the human race is getting along with each other. Also, there are cures and scientific explanations for many things that I might encounter.

Aaron Loehndorf

Grounds Curator/Collections Specialist

As one gets older, we cannot help but have some regrets about opportunities not taken or questions unasked. Traveling to the future would only increase those questions, especially if we do not retain any knowledge we learn once we travel back to the present. By traveling to the past, we could reconnect with ones that are no longer with us and learn even more from them. For me, the present becomes the past far too quickly to spend much time distracted about what might or might not be in the future.

Jessica Lyons

Development Manager

I think it would be neat to see the different fashion styles through the decades (especially the '20s) in real time and experience different social outings without all of our modern day technology. I would love to see how different the social interaction would have been without all of today's technology and distractions. I would not want to wear Victorian dresses. While they were beautiful, I cannot imagine the work that went into getting dressed on a regular basis.

Kim Hosey

Education and Visitor Services Manager

I would rather travel to the past and revisit my favorite memories with friends and family! If I did time travel, I would not want to wear a hoop skirt all the time.

Rachel Whitaker

Research Specialist

I guess the past because there I would at least know what was coming ... and maybe how to avoid some of the disasters, like don't get on the Titanic or the Hindenburg. And maybe watch the storming of the Bastille from a safe distance, and don't dress too nice while watching. Or avoid flying in planes with women named Amelia. But I could go and see some of the really cool things maybe that no longer exist -- the Great Library at Alexandria (not the one that is there today, but the original), the Black Forest (not as big as it once was) or Sherwood Forest (again, waaaay smaller than it once was). Or maybe have a conversation with someone interesting, like Dom DeLuise or Oscar Wilde. The future feels so dystopian to me and unknown. A part of me would like to think that the next generations will be more tolerant and more accepting of differences in people and that we have a better sense of what we are doing to the climate.

