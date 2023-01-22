Spa City win keeps PB atop 5A-South

Courtney Crutchfield and Jordon Harris notched double-doubles, and Pine Bluff High School avoided a logjam atop the 5A-South Conference boys basketball standings with a 72-45 win at Hot Springs High School on Friday.

Crutchfield scored 25 points and totaled 10 rebounds, Harris had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and the Zebras (14-6, 8-0 in 5A-South) avoided a three-way tie atop the conference had the Trojans (12-7, 6-2) pulled off the upset. Lake Hamilton (17-2, 7-1) needed overtime to hold off White Hall in Pearcy.

Austyn Dendy neared a double-double with 10 points and 8 rebounds, and X'Zaevion Barnett had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists running the point for the Zebras, who will host Lake Hamilton on Tuesday.

Dollarway 83,

Camden Harmony Grove 68

At the Dollarway Fieldhouse, the Cardinals (8-9, 2-6 in 3A-8) broke a 6-game losing streak behind Omarion Watson's and Aiden Filhiol's 24 points apiece.

Watson canned 7 3-point baskets. Takylan Pace scored 14 points and Mark Davis had 10 for Dollarway, which will visit McGehee on Tuesday.

Hamony Grove dropped to 7-12 and 1-7.

Lake Hamilton 94,

White Hall 91, OT

In Pearcy, Jai'Chaunn Hayes' 44 points were not enough for the Bulldogs to end a 3-game losing streak and stun the second-place Wolves.

Lake Hamilton won a 3-point shooting fest, knocking about 15 from the arc as the Bulldogs (13-10, 4-4) made 11.

Kaden McKay had 19 points and Randy Emerson scored 10 for White Hall, which will host El Dorado on Tuesday.

GIRLS

Camden Harmony Grove 50,

Dollarway 15

At Dollarway, the Lady Cardinals (2-11, 0-8 in 3A-8) could not pull out of the conference cellar as the Lady Hornets (7-13, 3-5) earned a 35-point victory.

"We will continue to grow from our mistakes and continue to play hard from the tip to the buzzer because that's definitely what people see," Dollarway Coach Akeshia Seamster said. "DLC [Dollarway Lady Cardinals] never quits! We will also continue to have discipline and class through it all."

Dollarway last won Dec. 16 at Marvell-Elaine.

Also Friday: Lake Hamilton beat White Hall 49-42 and Hot Springs beat Pine Bluff 45-29.