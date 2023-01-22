Sportsboard





PREP BASKETBALL

If any discrepancies in records are found, please report them to icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.

BOYS STANDINGS

5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Team; Conf.; Over.

Pine Bluff.............................. 8-0; 14-6

Lake Hamilton....................... 7-1; 17-2

Hot Springs........................... 6-2; 12-7

Sheridan................................ 5-3; 14-6

White Hall............................. 4-4; 13-10

HS Lakeside.......................... 3-5; 8-9

Benton.................................. 2-6; 10-10

El Dorado.............................. 1-7; 4-15

Texarkana.............................. 0-8; 3-10

CONFERENCE 4A-8

Team; Conf.; Over.

Watson Chapel...................... 6-0; 16-6

Mills Univ. Studies................ 5-1; 11-9

Monticello............................. 4-2; 6-12

*Stuttgart.............................. 3-2; 9-4

Warren.................................. 3-3; 4-6

*Crossett.............................. 1-4; 5-15

Star City................................ 1-5; 8-11

Hamburg............................... 0-6; 3-10

*-game missing

CONFERENCE 3A-8

Team; Conf.; Over.

Dumas.................................. 8-0; 16-7

Drew Central......................... 7-1; 15-6

McGehee............................... 5-3; 6-9

LV Lakeside........................... 4-4; 10-16

Smackover............................ 3-5; 14-7

DeWitt................................... 2-6; 7-13

Dollarway.............................. 2-6; 8-9

Cam. Harmony Grove........... 1-7; 7-12

GIRLS STANDINGS

5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Team; Conf.; Over.

Benton.................................. 8-0; 15-3

Sheridan................................ 7-1; 10-6

HS Lakeside.......................... 5-3; 9-7

El Dorado.............................. 5-3; 10-10

Lake Hamilton....................... 5-3; 8-12

White Hall............................. 2-6; 7-11

Texarkana.............................. 2-6; 7-11

Hot Springs........................... 2-6; 5-13

Pine Bluff.............................. 0-8; 0-14

CONFERENCE 4A-8

Team; Conf.; Over.

Star City................................ 6-0; 19-2

Watson Chapel...................... 5-1; 10-10

Hamburg............................... 4-2; 16-5

Stuttgart................................ 4-2; 8-9

Mills Univ. Studies................ 2-4; 6-15

Monticello............................. 2-4; 2-13

Crossett................................ 1-5; 3-15

Warren.................................. 0-6; 0-13

CONFERENCE 3A-8

Team; Conf.; Over.

McGehee............................... 8-0; 13-4

Dumas.................................. 6-2; 15-4

LV Lakeside........................... 6-2; 10-7

*Drew Central....................... 4-3; 13-7

DeWitt................................... 3-5; 7-12

Cam. Harmony Grove........... 3-5; 7-13

*Smackover.......................... 1-6; 1-10

Dollarway.............................. 0-8; 2-11

*-game missing

TOP SCORING PERFORMANCES BY JEFFERSON COUNTY PLAYERS IN 2022-23

44 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Jan. 20 at Lake Hamilton; Lake Hamilton won 94-91, overtime

43 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Dec. 17 at Southwest Christian; WH won 97-52

42 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Dec. 9 vs. Monticello (at home); WH won 86-50

40 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Nov. 29 at Maumelle; WH won 76-70

40 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Dec. 13 vs. Hot Springs Lakeside (at home); WH won 82-65

38 — Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff

Nov. 17 vs. Fort Smith Northside (at North Little Rock); Northside won 89-79

35 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Jan. 6 vs. Pine Bluff (at home); PB won 66-61

34 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Nov. 19 vs. Robinson (at home); WH won 81-54

33 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel

Dec. 5 vs. Maumelle (at Morrilton); WC won 64-56

33 — Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff

Jan. 6 at White Hall; PB won 66-61

32 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel

Dec. 20 vs. Sylvan Hills (at home); WC won 59-52

30 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel

Nov. 11 vs. Fountain Lake (at home); WC won 74-43

30 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel

Dec. 9 vs. Sylvan Hills (at Morrilton); WC won 76-69, overtime

30 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Dec. 27 vs. Grissom, Ala. (at King Cotton); WH won 65-64

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

WOMEN: Henderson State 72, UAM 63 (at Arkadelphia)

UAM (7-9, 4-6 Great American): Bailey Harris 14 points; Joi Montgomery 11 points; Laia Balcells 10 points

Henderson State (9-7, 6-4 Great American): Ashley Farrar 30 points, 11 rebounds; Sonni Martin 9 points; Abbie Jiles 8 points, 13 rebounds

MEN: Henderson State 66, UAM 65 (at Arkadelphia)

UAM (5-11, 1-9 Great American): Isaac Jackson 20 points, 5 rebounds; Josh Denton 16 points, 6 rebounds; Ray Price 12 points

Henderson State (8-8, 5-5 Great American): Malik Riddle 16 points, 5 rebounds; Franck Kamgain 13 points, 3 assists; Tomislav Miholjcic 12 points

SCHEDULE

MONDAY, JAN. 23

Men’s college basketball

Grambling State at UAPB. 7:30 p.m.; Southern Arkansas at UAM, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Grambling State at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.; Southern Arkansas at UAM, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Prep basketball

(All games girls/boys)

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.; Hamburg at Watson Chapel, 6 p.m.; El Dorado at White Hall, 6 p.m.; Dollarway at McGehee, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Men’s college basketball

UAM at Southern Nazarene (Bethany, Okla.), 7:30 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

UAM at Southern Nazarene (Bethany, Okla.), 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Prep basketball

(All games girls/boys)

Drew Central at Dollarway, 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Mills, 6 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Men’s college basketball

UAM at Oklahoma Baptist (Shawnee), 3 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

UAM at Oklahoma Baptist (Shawnee), 1 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 3 p.m.



