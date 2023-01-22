Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS STANDINGS
5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Team; Conf.; Over.
Pine Bluff.............................. 8-0; 14-6
Lake Hamilton....................... 7-1; 17-2
Hot Springs........................... 6-2; 12-7
Sheridan................................ 5-3; 14-6
White Hall............................. 4-4; 13-10
HS Lakeside.......................... 3-5; 8-9
Benton.................................. 2-6; 10-10
El Dorado.............................. 1-7; 4-15
Texarkana.............................. 0-8; 3-10
CONFERENCE 4A-8
Team; Conf.; Over.
Watson Chapel...................... 6-0; 16-6
Mills Univ. Studies................ 5-1; 11-9
Monticello............................. 4-2; 6-12
*Stuttgart.............................. 3-2; 9-4
Warren.................................. 3-3; 4-6
*Crossett.............................. 1-4; 5-15
Star City................................ 1-5; 8-11
Hamburg............................... 0-6; 3-10
*-game missing
CONFERENCE 3A-8
Team; Conf.; Over.
Dumas.................................. 8-0; 16-7
Drew Central......................... 7-1; 15-6
McGehee............................... 5-3; 6-9
LV Lakeside........................... 4-4; 10-16
Smackover............................ 3-5; 14-7
DeWitt................................... 2-6; 7-13
Dollarway.............................. 2-6; 8-9
Cam. Harmony Grove........... 1-7; 7-12
GIRLS STANDINGS
5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Team; Conf.; Over.
Benton.................................. 8-0; 15-3
Sheridan................................ 7-1; 10-6
HS Lakeside.......................... 5-3; 9-7
El Dorado.............................. 5-3; 10-10
Lake Hamilton....................... 5-3; 8-12
White Hall............................. 2-6; 7-11
Texarkana.............................. 2-6; 7-11
Hot Springs........................... 2-6; 5-13
Pine Bluff.............................. 0-8; 0-14
CONFERENCE 4A-8
Team; Conf.; Over.
Star City................................ 6-0; 19-2
Watson Chapel...................... 5-1; 10-10
Hamburg............................... 4-2; 16-5
Stuttgart................................ 4-2; 8-9
Mills Univ. Studies................ 2-4; 6-15
Monticello............................. 2-4; 2-13
Crossett................................ 1-5; 3-15
Warren.................................. 0-6; 0-13
CONFERENCE 3A-8
Team; Conf.; Over.
McGehee............................... 8-0; 13-4
Dumas.................................. 6-2; 15-4
LV Lakeside........................... 6-2; 10-7
*Drew Central....................... 4-3; 13-7
DeWitt................................... 3-5; 7-12
Cam. Harmony Grove........... 3-5; 7-13
*Smackover.......................... 1-6; 1-10
Dollarway.............................. 0-8; 2-11
*-game missing
TOP SCORING PERFORMANCES BY JEFFERSON COUNTY PLAYERS IN 2022-23
44 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall
Jan. 20 at Lake Hamilton; Lake Hamilton won 94-91, overtime
43 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall
Dec. 17 at Southwest Christian; WH won 97-52
42 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall
Dec. 9 vs. Monticello (at home); WH won 86-50
40 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall
Nov. 29 at Maumelle; WH won 76-70
40 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall
Dec. 13 vs. Hot Springs Lakeside (at home); WH won 82-65
38 — Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff
Nov. 17 vs. Fort Smith Northside (at North Little Rock); Northside won 89-79
35 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall
Jan. 6 vs. Pine Bluff (at home); PB won 66-61
34 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall
Nov. 19 vs. Robinson (at home); WH won 81-54
33 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel
Dec. 5 vs. Maumelle (at Morrilton); WC won 64-56
33 — Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff
Jan. 6 at White Hall; PB won 66-61
32 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel
Dec. 20 vs. Sylvan Hills (at home); WC won 59-52
30 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel
Nov. 11 vs. Fountain Lake (at home); WC won 74-43
30 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel
Dec. 9 vs. Sylvan Hills (at Morrilton); WC won 76-69, overtime
30 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall
Dec. 27 vs. Grissom, Ala. (at King Cotton); WH won 65-64
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
WOMEN: Henderson State 72, UAM 63 (at Arkadelphia)
UAM (7-9, 4-6 Great American): Bailey Harris 14 points; Joi Montgomery 11 points; Laia Balcells 10 points
Henderson State (9-7, 6-4 Great American): Ashley Farrar 30 points, 11 rebounds; Sonni Martin 9 points; Abbie Jiles 8 points, 13 rebounds
MEN: Henderson State 66, UAM 65 (at Arkadelphia)
UAM (5-11, 1-9 Great American): Isaac Jackson 20 points, 5 rebounds; Josh Denton 16 points, 6 rebounds; Ray Price 12 points
Henderson State (8-8, 5-5 Great American): Malik Riddle 16 points, 5 rebounds; Franck Kamgain 13 points, 3 assists; Tomislav Miholjcic 12 points
SCHEDULE
MONDAY, JAN. 23
Men’s college basketball
Grambling State at UAPB. 7:30 p.m.; Southern Arkansas at UAM, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Grambling State at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.; Southern Arkansas at UAM, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
Prep basketball
(All games girls/boys)
Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.; Hamburg at Watson Chapel, 6 p.m.; El Dorado at White Hall, 6 p.m.; Dollarway at McGehee, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Men’s college basketball
UAM at Southern Nazarene (Bethany, Okla.), 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
UAM at Southern Nazarene (Bethany, Okla.), 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
Prep basketball
(All games girls/boys)
Drew Central at Dollarway, 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Mills, 6 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
Men’s college basketball
UAM at Oklahoma Baptist (Shawnee), 3 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
UAM at Oklahoma Baptist (Shawnee), 1 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 3 p.m.