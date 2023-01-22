SWIMMING AND DIVING

Razorbacks win final home meet of season

The University of Arkansas capped its final home meet of the season with 14 event wins to top Kansas 181-112 on Saturday at the Arkansas Natatorium in Fayetteville.

Razorback swimmers Kobie Melton, Vanessa Herrmann, Luciana Thomas, Alessia Ferraguti, and Andrea Sansores closed out the afternoon with two wins each while diver Grace Walker qualified for NCAA Zones with her score of 260.70 in platform dive.

Ferraguti won the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:03.64. Cothern, Sansores, Ferraguti and Melton won the 400-freestyle relay (3:22.97). Cothern swam a 23.49 to win the 50 freestyle.

Arkansas travels to Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday to face Vanderbilt.

TENNIS

Arkansas sweeps ASU

The University of Arkansas women earned a doubleheader sweep Saturday over Arkansas State University, 2-0 and 7-0, at the Jonesboro Country Club Tennis Center.

In doubles, Arkansas picked up wins from the teams of Morgan Cross and Indianna Spink, Kacie Harvey and Yuhan Liu, and Kelly Keller and Lenka Stara. Cross and Spink defeated Sarah Millard and Rebecca Brody 6-2, while Harvey and Liu took care of Sofia Vdovychenko and Anna Borovinsakaya 6-0. Keller and Stara then earned a 6-2 win over Abigail Thurmer and Yasmine Humbert.

Arkansas picked up all six singles wins Saturday over ASU.

Keller defeated Millard 6-4, 6-4. Spink followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Brody. Stara beat Borovinskaya 6-0, 6-0, then Cross defeated Thurmer 6-1, 6-0. Harvey handled Vdovychenko 6-0, 6-3 before Liu dispatched Humbert 6-1, 6-1.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services